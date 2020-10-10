Intense wildfires in Syria, Latakia, are out of control, and the very hot air mass makes extinguishing them impossible. The smoke cloud has also reached Cyprus! Thanks to Mustafa Shikh Ibraheem for the report - posted with permission. pic.twitter.com/HjNHkCxjZ5 — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) October 9, 2020

More imagery of destructive wildfires in Syria yesterday, Oct 9th. Fatalities and severe damage have been reported. Smoke cloud reached Cyprus as well. Thanks to Hade AL-hasan for the report - posted with permission. pic.twitter.com/6lnG0Aduj0 — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) October 10, 2020

Forest fires in Syria and neighbouring Lebanon have killed two people and burned swathes of land since Thursday, state media and officials said.Syrian state television on Saturday morning broadcast scenes from the affected areas, where firefighters were working to extinguish the blazes.Official news agency SANA said fire burned homes in Banias, in Tartus province.according to George Abu Musa, head of operations for the country's civil defence."We have mobilised 80 percent of our personnel and almost all our centres in Lebanon," he said.He said most of the blazes had been extinguished but some were still burning in the mountainous Chouf region in the south, and in Akkar in the north.Military helicopters were assisting firefighters in "hard-to-reach" areas, he added.Abu Musa was unable to identify the cause of the blazes, but said wind and high temperatures were helping them spread.On Friday, authorities reported several fires across northern and central Israel and the occupied West Bank as temperatures soared, forcing thousands to evacuate.Dozens of fires hit Lebanon in mid-October last year, amid unusually high temperatures and strong winds.The government faced heavy criticism and accusations of ill-preparedness over its response to the 2019 blazes.Days after Lebanon's 2019 fires, mass protests broke out, triggered by proposed tax hikes but quickly transforming into months-long demonstrations against the ruling class, deemed by protesters as inept and corrupt.Syria too saw blazes in Latakia, Tartus and Homs in mid-October last year, state media reported at the time.Source: AFP