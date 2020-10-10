Residents from a town called Antigonish, in Nova Scotia, were in for a big surprise when they looked out of their windows and saw snow covering the ground and in some cases, mounted on their cars.
They quickly took to social media to share the news and show the rest of Canada just how epic the precipitation got so early in the year.
One resident woke up to her car covered in snow, but was very cheerful and welcomed the unexpected mix of seasons into town.
Webcam shows the snowy scene and slick roads in Antigonish this morning! https://t.co/ypITzohC9g#nsstorm #nswx @tsimpkin https://t.co/EVVuf0Z3X2 pic.twitter.com/oxKZHHNCmk— Ryan Snoddon (@ryansnoddon) October 9, 2020
Another resident shared an image of the white stuff that could fool anyone into thinking it was the month of December. The trees are bare and the blanket of snow is leaving no room for exposed concrete.
@infomorning hail/freezing rain in the Town of Antigonish. pic.twitter.com/Fcq9HJF4ZD— Chuck Boyd (@E11evenNS) October 9, 2020
This video showcases what appears to be a mix of wet conditions.
Antigonish Nova Scotia today. Wow pic.twitter.com/YyIzLdhgqA— StoOoOoOoOOo Metz (They / Them) (@StooMetz) October 9, 2020
The blanket of snow that fell on this golf club in Nova Scotia was intense too.
Course closed for the day! Snow is still coming down....
October 9th, 2020... we had over 200 golfers scheduled to play golf today... 🥶⛄️❄️
Course closed this morning due to snow!!!! We will re-evaluate at 11am to open for 12pm.
