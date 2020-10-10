© Lydia Sainz-Maza/Twitter

The family of a woman who died of cancer after 'three months without a face-to-face appointment' have denounced the health authority in Spain's Burgos.Sonia Sainz-Maza, 48, died on August 13, from colon cancer "without receiving the help she needed", claim her loved ones, adding she is another victim of the pandemic.Sonia's sister, Lydia Sainz-Maza, told Spanish newspaper, El Correo de Burgos, that "the family doctor in Espinosa de los Monteros, Burgos, did not give her a face-to-face appointment for three months".She added that "when she (Sonia) was given her diagnosis, it was "too late".The first call was reportedly made on April 17, after Sonia began experiencing pain in her leg and had apparently lost seven kilos "very quickly"."Her doctor never considered seeing her in consultation or examining her. He did not send her for an analysis," said Sonia's devastated sister.In June, Sonia had an appointment in Traumatology at the University Hospital of Burgos, to look into a lower back pain. She was referred and given a further appointment for March 2021.The pain continued and Sonia made various trips to emergency wards.On one occasion, her sister claims she was diagnosed with "hamstring tendiditis" and in another, "low back pain".In July, Sonia contacted her family doctor and insisted tests be carried out.On July 13, having been told she was suffering from anaemia, Sonia was admitted to Hospital de Cruces in Bilbao.Now, her family are questioning whether Sonia was another victim of coronavirus since they "blame the pandemic for the poor health care received.""There are other diseases and we are going to die from them if they don't treat us," said Lydia.The family has filed complaints about patient care and sought the help of a lawyer to pursue a case against the health service.As yet, there has been no response from the Primary Care Service.