Tension heightened at mile 5, Ugbolu, Oshimili South Local Government Area, Delta State after lightning killed two yet to be identified persons during a heavy downpour. Vanguard correspondent reports thatAlthough the identity of the victims were unknown at press time, the man was said to be an Evangelist who hailed from the community while the woman was said to be a cassava farmer.One of the survivors, Mrs. Gladys Okah, who spoke with newsmen, said she ran into a meat shop owned by one Mrs. Ortega due to the heavy downpour when the thunder struck.Mrs. Okah said: " I was flung by the thunder into flood beside the shop. Everyone that survived was left with scars due to the effect of the thunder strike".Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO in the State, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya confirmed the incident, disclosing that bodies of the deceased have been deposited in the mortuary.