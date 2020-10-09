No fewer than 36 people have died while 470 others displaced from their homes following floods due to heavy rainfalls in various parts of Sokoto state from January to date.Mustapha Umar, the Director Relief and Orientation of the Sokoto State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), disclosed this at a meeting on disaster management on Thursday in Sokoto.The meeting was organised by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).He said 19 out of 23 local government areas in Sokoto state were affected by the devastating flooding since the start of the rains in year 2020.Also, NEMA Head of Sokoto Field Office, Kofoworola Soleye, who represented the Director General, Muhammadu Muhammed, said the meeting was aimed at brainstorming with relevant stakeholders on disaster management and to fashion out modes of response.Mr Muhammed said that the officials would also review measures that were responsible for the level of successes recorded in the past years.According to him, participants are also expected to assist in identifying loopholes and lapses noticed in the process of disaster management in the current year in the state."The effort is to maintain and strengthen the existing synergy between NEMA and other critical stakeholders in disaster management amid COVID-19 which has impacted untold hardship globally.Source: NAN