The Senate report detailed Hunter's financial dealings with Ukrainian, Chinese and Russian businesses created potential "criminal financial, counterintelligence and extortion concerns," and alarmed US officials who perceived an ethical conflict of interest and flagged potential crimes ranging from sex trafficking to bribery.
Last week, in response to the report, Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan (R) - the ranking member on the House Judiciary Committee, demanded answers from the FBI over what actions it's taken, if any, regarding 2015 reports from the DOJ, that the owner of Ukrainian energy giant Burisma paid a $7 million bribe to government officials to shut down an investigation while Hunter sat on its board.
"The report by Chairman Johnson and Chairman Grassley shows that the FBI has been aware of some alleged misconduct for years," Jordan wrote to FBI Director Christopher Wray.
Jordan also highlighted concerns raised within the Obama State Department regarding Biden's lucrative board position with Burisma. He raked in upwards of $50,000 a month despite his lack of experience while his father, Joe Biden, served as the administration's "public face" of White House policy towards the Eastern European ally.The FBI, meanwhile, is stonewalling. In response to Jordan's letter demanding answers obtained by The Federalist, the agency has refused to acknowledge any investigation of Hunter Biden's overseas conduct.
"The report detailed widespread concern within the Obama-Biden Administration about Hunter Biden's role on the board of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian company founded by Mykola Zlochevsky," Jordan wrote. "The Chairmen noted that they had asked the FBI about its actions in response to these allegations, but have received no answer from you."
"Consistent with longstanding Department of Justice and FBI policy and practice, however, the FBI can neither confirm nor deny the existence of any ongoing investigation or persons or entities under investigation," reads the letter, adding that Sens. Jordan and Grassley, the authors of the Senate report, received the same non-answer.
And as The Federalist's Triastan Justice notes, the FBI was happy to weigh in on the Russiagate scandal when former Director James Comey confirmed that President Trump was under investigation for suspected ties to the Kremlin - a smear campaign which Hillary Clinton allegedly approved and US intelligence agencies willingly participated in.
What's more, CIA Director Gina Haspel has reportedly been stonewalling as well - as senior US intelligence tell The Federalist that she's deliberately blocking the release of central Russiagate documents in the hope that Trump loses the November election.
In a Wednesday letter, Johnson and Grassley demanded that Haspel comply with their request for records following a two-month delay. Senators wrote:
"The American people have a right to know the full extent of official action taken by federal officials during the 2016 campaign, the presidential transition, and into the Trump administration. The information that has already been made public reveals what might be the most outrageous abuse of power in U.S. history against a presidential candidate and sitting president. Unfortunately, many of the puzzle pieces remain hidden, and some of that information rests within your agency."