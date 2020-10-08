Two men transport furniture and a chicken to a high and dry spot in Dong Ha Town of Quang Tri. The province, along with Thua Thien-Hue and Quang Nam, suffered a deluge caused by torrential rains since Tuesday night.

Vietnam's Disaster Management Authority (DMA) reports that at least 6 people have died or are missing after days of heavy rainfall in central parts of the country.

DMA said one person died in floods in Hai Lang district, Quang Tri province. Also in Quang Tri, 4 people are missing after being swept away by flash flooding in the mountainous district of Huong Hoa. Local media report that around 5,000 people from 1,100 families in Huong Hoa have evacuated their homes and moved to safer areas after the Sesan River broke its banks. Heavy rain in the province also caused landslides which have blocked several roads. As much as 435 mm of rain fell in Huong Linh, Quang Tri, in 24 hours to 07 October, 2020.

Also affected are the provinces of Quang Nam, Thua Thien Hue, Da Nang and Gia Lai, where 2 other flood-related fatalities were reported.