almost 40C.

The rainband brought 15-25mm totals to the South West overnight, with 2-10mm across the Wimmera/Mallee

🌧️🌧️🌧️

Central/eastern parts should expect 5-15mm for the rest of today, with higher falls about the eastern ranges #VicWeather

— Bureau of Meteorology, Victoria (@BOM_Vic) October 4, 2020

Snow has fallen in Victoria just a day after a spring heatwave saw parts of the state reachBoth Mt Hotham and Falls Creek in the state's northeast ranges saw enough snow on Monday for a blanket to settle on the ground as a cold front crossed the state.There has also been widespread rain with the city and suburbs recording 13mm up to 9am on Monday.It comes after a spring scorcher saw some Melburnians flout coronavirus restrictions and flock to bayside beaches over the weekend to try and escape the heat.But weather bureau senior forecaster Michael Efron said it quickly cooled down overnight with the colder conditions expected to continue throughout the week.He said the weather conditions were "quite unsettled" with humid air coming down from the north contributing to the strong rainfall totals."Following that southerly change we've seen temperatures back in the mid-teens and even some snow falls across alpine areas," Mr Efron said."It is quite a cold Monday with those southerly winds, a top of only 14C (in Melbourne)."We are set up for some quite unsettled conditions throughout the middle part of this week but the good news is it does ease towards the end of this week."Mr Efron said Tuesday would see showers again across the southern and eastern areas of Victoria with light falls in Melbourne but up to 20mm possible in the far east.