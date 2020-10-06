Puppet Masters
New Zealand's fanatical PM declares country 'beat the virus again' as Auckland comes out of second lockdown
Independent.ie
Mon, 05 Oct 2020 17:45 UTC
The country eradicated the virus in late May after Ms Ardern implemented a strict national lockdown, with New Zealanders subsequently enjoying 102 days without community transmission.
However, a new cluster emerged in Auckland in August which forced the city with a population of 1.5 million into lockdown for three weeks.
Ms Ardern has announced that with no new confirmed cases in the city for 12 days that restrictions will be eased.
From Wednesday Auckland will join the rest of the country to a level one, which is the lowest rating on the New Zealand government's four-tier virus alert system.
The Prime Minister congratulated residents for enduring the second lockdown.
"It felt longer and dragged on in what was already starting to feel like a very long year." she said.
"But despite this, Aucklanders and New Zealanders stuck to the plan that has worked twice now, and beat the virus again."
Comment: There's no beating nature. Those who think they can are delusional control freaks often found in positions of power.
See background in the following articles:
- With 22 deaths in population of 5M, New Zealand races to track origin as new COVID-19 cases jump to 13
- New Zealand election postponed four weeks due to COVID-19 pandemic says PM
- New Zealand acclaimed 'world leader' in handling Covid-19 as it announces enforced relocation of 'infected' to 'quarantine centers'
Latest News
- New Caledonia votes to remain French colony, throwing spanner in BLM and woke left narrative on the 'evils' of empire
- Trump absorbs COVID attack: Unlocks 'unlimited power!'
- Lightning bolt kills 2 fishermen, injures 10 others in Chhattisgarh, India
- EU's top court bans national security laws that make phone companies hold on to personal data
- Lightning strikes kill 2 people during thunderstorms in Gauteng, South Africa
- How the DNC hired CrowdStrike to frame Russia for the hack
- Worse than the FBI!? Senior Tories oppose 'rushed' bid to free MI5 agents to break law on the job
- The pillars of Gobekli Tepe
- Covid-19 test caused brain fluid leak in US patient with rare condition
- Say what? University of Kentucky SEGREGATES resident assistants by race for 'abhorrent' mandatory white-shaming training
- New Zealand's fanatical PM declares country 'beat the virus again' as Auckland comes out of second lockdown
- Scientists find evidence for a quantum spin liquid
- Sorry, Black Lives Matter, but it's poor white working-class kids who have the worst deal, not middle-class BAME lawyers
- Delusional! Navalny says Russian authorities poisoned him because he is a threat to parliament elections
- Subject of Project Veritas report on alleged ballot harvesting in Minnesota says he was offered bribe and 'set up'
- Protests erupt in Kyrgyzstan over 'rigged' election, attempts to storm Parliament lead to clashes with police - UPDATES
- 'Don't be afraid of COVID': Trump says he'll be released from Walter Reed Monday night - Updates
- John McAfee arrested by Spanish police over tax evasion
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Fluoride on Trial
- 'My 12yo daughter's friends and teachers pushed her into wanting to be a boy... thank God lockdown allowed her to escape'
- EU's top court bans national security laws that make phone companies hold on to personal data
- How the DNC hired CrowdStrike to frame Russia for the hack
- Worse than the FBI!? Senior Tories oppose 'rushed' bid to free MI5 agents to break law on the job
- New Zealand's fanatical PM declares country 'beat the virus again' as Auckland comes out of second lockdown
- 'Don't be afraid of COVID': Trump says he'll be released from Walter Reed Monday night - Updates
- 'Winter of discontent': Bojo says public furious over lockdown, may have solution by Spring
- European Central Bank trademarks "digital euro" as it begins experiments on digital currency launch
- Governments "combating" the virus world wide: Mass unemployment is not the solution
- UK court decision on Venezuela gold deals blow to regime change efforts
- Protesters rally in Italy as ex-Deputy PM Salvini faces trial over 'kidnapping' of over 130 migrants
- Air Defence Axis: Russia would have 'no problem' delivering S-400s to Iran
- 'The real monster': Maxwell accuser claims Epstein's 'madam' was 'mastermind' of sex trafficking
- CIA and MI6 behind Armenian - Azerbaijani conflict?
- Trump (again) says he condemns all white supremacists including 'Proud Boys'
- Hypocritical Schumer: 'No reason on God's green earth' SCOTUS hearings 'shouldn't be delayed'
- US bans communist party members from immigration
- As Nagorno-Karabakh battle goes on, Armenia asks Washington if it supplied Turkey F-16s to aid Azerbaijan
- Trump promises second major tax cut
- War enters second week: Armenia and Azerbaijan accuse each other of shelling cities, targeting civilians
- 'Crimes against humanity' says Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
- New Caledonia votes to remain French colony, throwing spanner in BLM and woke left narrative on the 'evils' of empire
- Say what? University of Kentucky SEGREGATES resident assistants by race for 'abhorrent' mandatory white-shaming training
- Sorry, Black Lives Matter, but it's poor white working-class kids who have the worst deal, not middle-class BAME lawyers
- Delusional! Navalny says Russian authorities poisoned him because he is a threat to parliament elections
- Subject of Project Veritas report on alleged ballot harvesting in Minnesota says he was offered bribe and 'set up'
- Protests erupt in Kyrgyzstan over 'rigged' election, attempts to storm Parliament lead to clashes with police - UPDATES
- John McAfee arrested by Spanish police over tax evasion
- 'My 12yo daughter's friends and teachers pushed her into wanting to be a boy... thank God lockdown allowed her to escape'
- New York Governor Cuomo demands compliance with his totalitarian rules
- More than 70% of Russians DO NOT want any coronavirus vaccination
- Former Democrat state rep. candidate Matt Trowbridge caught on camera trying to have sex with 14 year old boy
- Paris Hilton calls for Utah boarding school's closure following her abuse allegations, starts petition
- California professor starts presentation by saying that as white American she is 'by definition RACIST'
- PCR inventor: "It doesn't tell you that you are sick"
- How civil disobedience curbed the Michigan governor's covid abuses of power
- Paul Joseph Watson: The truth about Trump getting corona
- Paris goes into lockdown, Ireland's health chiefs call for 2nd total lockdown
- Political indoctrination: The truth about critical race theory
- UK coronavirus cases jump by nearly 23,000 amid infection backlog
- Another Smollett hoax? Police find 'no evidence' of brutal racist attack on Wisconsin woman during summer riots, but won't press charges for false report
- The pillars of Gobekli Tepe
- 250,000 year old milk tooth found inside Denisova Cave, Siberia
- Suicide of the Liberals
- Kahin Tepe: 'Oldest place of worship ever found' in Black Sea region
- Egypt unveils 59 well-preserved coffins buried 2,500 years ago
- Gates vaccine spreads polio across Africa
- Newly described rock art images show human-animal relationships
- The Younger Dryas impact research debate update
- Palaeolithic humans traversed Europe earlier than thought
- The psychopaths who've dreamt and acted on a desire to depopulate the earth
- On Roosevelt and Stalin: What revisionist historians want us to forget
- Chromium steel was first made in ancient Persia millennium earlier than previously thought
- Four-thousand-year-old textile mill unearthed in western Turkey
- Wizard battles and demon circles revealed in newly translated Christian sect texts
- Why did the US stupidly invade Iraq in 2003? Remarkable new book is the most exhaustive look yet
- Early evidence for humans in Arabia: Track of 120,000-year-old footprints discovered
- DNA studies show Vikings weren't all Scandinavians
- Mysterious Disappearance: 5 missing aircraft that still baffle investigators today
- First ever preserved grown-up cave bear found - even its nose tissue is intact
- Native American settlement discovered by drones beneath Kansas pasture
- Scientists find evidence for a quantum spin liquid
- Study claims massive stellar blast capable of wiping out life occurred near Earth 2.4 million years ago
- Rare blue moon set to shine Halloween night
- Venice deploys multi-billion-euro flood barriers for first time
- Snakes disembowel toads and feast on the living animal's organs one by one
- Physicists build circuit that generates clean, limitless power from graphene
- Despite Darwinists' cancel culture, intelligent design achieves breakthrough in mainstream biology journal
- New study sheds light on 'dead water' phenomenon
- Memristor - First single device to act like a neuron
- Ancient humans' eyes were nearly black
- 41 genetic variants found to influence left-handedness
- Virtually blind mole-rats use their eyes to 'see' magnetic fields
- Why are so many asteroids having close calls with Earth in 2020?
- Solar system has two planes of orbital alignment, radical new discovery suggests
- Evidence of a supernova near Earth 2.5 million years ago
- New discovery enables adult skin to regenerate like a newborn's
- Repeated pregnancy loss may be tied to the olfactory system says new study
- How best to teach young people to discover the evidence for design in nature
- 'Weak evidence': Claim that prehistoric flying reptiles had feathers refuted by researcher
- Crows are capable of conscious thought, scientists demonstrate for the first time
- Lightning bolt kills 2 fishermen, injures 10 others in Chhattisgarh, India
- Lightning strikes kill 2 people during thunderstorms in Gauteng, South Africa
- Rare tornado hits Antwerp, Belgium
- Flash floods hit several low-lying areas in Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia
- Roads closed, bridges hit by flash flooding as storm strikes Johannesburg, South Africa
- Tropical Storm Gamma leaves 6 dead, 600,000 people affected in Mexico
- Rare weather phenomenon: Water-tornado seen off Mumbai's coast
- 6.0-magnitude earthquake hits off Fiji
- Storm Alex: More dead and missing in France as impact grows
- Michigan's Upper Peninsula sees early snowfall
- Lightning bolt kills 3, seriously injures 7 in Tripura, India
- Waterspout filmed off Vladivostok, Russia
- Early snowfall at low elevations in Spain - up to 10 inches thick
- Winter arrives early in southern Siberia
- Ice and fire in Argentina - 2 feet of late snowfall in Patagonia after storm
- Short-tailed shearwaters fail to arrive at breeding ground for second year running in Victoria, Australia
- Four million acres burned in California wildfires
- Tomato production fell 20% due to the intense heat in July in Extremadura, Spain
- Wildfires tear through drought-racked Paraguay amid record heat
- Tropical Storm Gamma reaches coast of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula - trees knocked over, streets flood
- Bigger than an airliner: Huge asteroid hurls towards Earth's orbit
- Residents report hearing 'loud explosion' across Nottingham, UK
- Ground shaking, loud boom reported across Escambia County, Florida
- Superbolide turns night into day over Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil
- Bright meteor fireball blazes over central Spain
- Hundreds report meteor fireball blazing over Eastern US - UPDATE
- Meteor fireball over Spain on Sep. 25
- Asteroid the size of a bus flew within just 13,000 miles of the Earth
- Meteor fireball streaks over Western Europe
- Mystery after 'unbelievably loud bang' heard over Suffolk, England
- Mysterious tremor, deafening bang that 'shook homes' leaves Snowdonia, Wales residents baffled
- Bright meteor fireball recorded over southern Spain
- Meteor fireball stunningly captured over Djuma Game Reserve, South Africa
- Amateur astronomer discovers kilometer-size asteroid
- Loud boom heard in Kilkenny, Ireland - again!
- Meteor fireball booms over California in stunning video - ''That was a close call'
- Meteor fireball over central Spain (Sep. 4)
- Meteor fireball spotted in background of news bulletin in Sydney
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain on September 3
- Pennies from heaven: Meteorites worth thousands of dollars rain upon Brazilian town
- Covid-19 test caused brain fluid leak in US patient with rare condition
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Fluoride on Trial
- SOTT Focus: German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: 'Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage'
- Fluoride on trial: EPA scientists admit fluoride harms the brain
- Best of the Web: The mask and the bump
- Covid-19 nasal swab test punctured woman's brain lining and leaked brain fluid from her nose
- Take the jab or lose your job: Medical journal calls for a MANDATORY Covid vaccine, says 'noncompliance should incur a penalty'
- Justice Department announces largest healthcare fraud takedown
- Hydroxychloroquine is a cheap and effective remedy for COVID-19: Anthony Fauci's "big lie"
- Melinda Gates slams social media for spreading 'disinfo'
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: - Whistleblowers: Modern Day Heroes of Truth
- US doctors express interest in Sputnik V, Russian direct investment fund says
- Amoeba found in soil kills elderly gardener, liquefies brain
- Estimate of COVID-19 seroprevalence in the US suggests few in the population developed antibodies in the first wave
- Study: Vitamin D sufficiency reduces complications, deaths among Covid-19 patients
- FDA requires stronger warning label for xanax and similar drugs
- Best of the Web: What you need to know about the Act of 1986: Interview with Dr. Andrew Wakefield
- The heroic CDC insider William Crews ripped Anthony Fauci and the CDC
- A 2020 study revealed: Unvaccinated children are healthier than vaccinated children
- Chlamydia & gonorrhea rates in younger US women SOAR, as health experts raise alarm over drop in tests during pandemic
- We learn faster when we aren't told what choices to make says new study
- New study says writing by hand makes kids smarter
- Epicurus on the role of suffering and pursuit of happiness
- Covid-19 infecting our DREAMS, says study - and researchers claim it hints at 'some form of SHARED MINDSCAPE'
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Allure and Contagion of the Criminal Mind
- Actions to take when you dislike yourself and your life
- Extraordinary cases of children remembering their past lives and proving it
- Personality traits are associated with cognitive resilience in older adults
- Astrocytes may hold the key to why, how we sleep
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Ibn 'Arabi's Alchemy of Human Happiness: Interview with Stephen Hirtenstein
- At what point in its development can a human being feel pain?
- Scientists say your mind isn't confined to your brain, or even your body
- Face-to-face connectedness, oxytocin and your vagus nerve
- Meta-analysis indicates the Mozart effect might be the real thing
- Unconscious learning underlies belief in God; stronger beliefs in people who can unconsciously predict complex patterns
- Factors involved in psychopathy and schizophrenia already present in newborn brain cells
- The high price of perpetual fear
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with John Buchanan: Alfred North Whitehead - A Philosophy For Our Time
- Children use both brain hemispheres to understand language, unlike adults says new finding
- Best of the Web: Will you choose freedom?
- Were ghosts caught on film at Gettysburg Civil War memorial?
- Eyewitness in Odessa, Ukraine: 'I filmed UFO over the Black Sea'
- UFO response protocol sent to Japanese military after Pentagon video release
- Mysterious lights in South Carolina sky spark UFO debate
- Unexplained lights seen in night sky above Largs, Scotland
- 'The seventh observable': An examination of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena from a scientific perspective
- Missing 411? TV producer Terrence Woods vanished while filming on The 'Gold Rush' franchise for Discovery
- Pentagon forming task force to investigate military's UFO encounters
- 'Barbaric' horse killings put French countryside on alert
- "The CIA simulated UFO abductions in Latin America as psychological warfare experiments" says Dr. Jacques Vallée in latest book
- Best of the Web: Investigations task force possible after more cattle mutilations in eastern Oregon
- Missing 411? Teen found alive in woods after going missing for 8 days and is unable to explain what happened
- Exorcist claims possessed woman threw 4 men across room and spoke demonic language
- Cow found mutilated in Eastern Oregon, investigators bewildered
- Evidence suggests UFO whistleblower Bob Lazar was telling the truth all along - world owes him an apology
- Best of the Web: Drip-drip disclosure: Pentagon UFO unit 'to publicly release some findings' after ex-official says 'off-world vehicle' found
- New never before seen pictures of Area 51 revealed
- Flashback: Greek merchant mariner recalls Burmuda Triangle UFO sighting
- 'Templar' crop circle appears in French field
- Mysterious lights spotted flashing in Houston, Texas sky
- Trump absorbs COVID attack: Unlocks 'unlimited power!'
- Trump adds 'Black Lives Matter' sticker to SUV so media can't claim he's spreading COVID
- Snopes rating: The devil's lies 'mostly true'
- Womxn and non-womxn: By changing the way that people speak, we will be able to fix all the bad thoughts that exist inside people's head
- Coronavirus panics after testing positive for Trump
- Parrots in wildlife park moved after swearing at visitors
- Debate disaster: Trump refuses to denounce Team Rocket
- Babylon Bee scores exclusive! Leaks copy of Joe Biden's debate prep notes
- I was raped by whoever Trump picks to replace Ginsburg on the Supreme Court
- Instant karma! Angry driver screaming at Trump supporters and flipping the bird rear-ends car in front of police
- Wife completely fine with the patriarchy as long as it mows the lawn every weekend
- Nobel prize? Trump forges peace deal between elves, dwarves
- Miracle cure! Mental health experts suggest logging off social media, then backing over all your electronic devices with a van
- Democrats reveal they have planted dynamite all around nation and will blow it up if Biden isn't elected
- U-Haul introduces new line of armored War Rigs: Perfect for Californians fleeing state's post-apocalyptic wasteland
- Babylon Bee explains it all for you: Creationism versus Evolution
- Rioters beginning to worry they can no longer loot safely
- Ingenuity, resolve, class: Man avoids wearing face mask on Tenerife flight by making tube of Pringles last four hours
- Breaking! Anonymous White House source claims Trump punched a baby!
- The woke creation myth: The genesis of injustice
Quote of the Day
It is my opinion that the use of this barbarous weapon at Hiroshima and Nagasaki was of no material assistance in our war against Japan. The Japanese were already defeated and ready to surrender. My own feeling was that in being the first to use it, we had adopted an ethical standard common to the barbarians of the Dark Ages.
Recent Comments
Navalny polled 2%. Putin won by 76%. threat?
"Worst than FBI" is a pretty high standard. the FBI is responsible for most domestic terrorism in America, only to swoop in & save the day....
I read that thoroughly propagandized title, and asked self, which wing of the BFM is this? One of the very worst: The AFP. R.C.
Yeah, there was a name for girls like this when I grew up which this malevolent BS is trying to erase. "She always wore T-shirts and shorts; she...
If it's not forced on people it will also lead to a more objective look of both safety and efficacy. Comment: This may partly reflect the critical...
Patient's dead, but so what?