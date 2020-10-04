More than a dozen people have been killed and at least 30 injured in a car-bomb attack in eastern Afghanistan.Officials in the Ghani Khel district of Nangarhar Province said the October 3 blast targeted an administrative building that also housed some military facilities.Several armed gunmen reportedly attempted to enter the building after the explosion, but they were killed by security forces, provincial government spokesman Attaullah Khogyani told AFP., although officials blamed the Taliban.Provincial police spokesman Farid Khan said the