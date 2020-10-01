© AP Photo / Baderkhan Ahmad

Russian troops in Syria have killed more than 133,000 militants, including 4,500 from former Soviet republics, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said.The military operation of the Russian Aerospace Forces in Syria, by agreement with Damascus, began on 30 September 2015.the minister said in an article published in the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.The article is dedicated to theThe military operation in Syria showed that Russian troops can defend national interests, as well as help allies and partners, anywhere in the world, Shoigu said.", the minister said.A total of 98 percent of military police units' personnel, 90 percent of Russian pilots and 60 percent of sailors gained real combat experience" during the operation in Syria, he added."