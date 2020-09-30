© Western Telegraph

Wales is to become the first country in the UK to see smoking banned on the sidelines of children's football games in a historic move by the Football Association of Wales (FAW) and FAW Trust.The decision by the FAW to introduce a no smoking policy on the side-lines of its small-sided, children's football games has been welcomed by Health Minister Vaughan Gething and follows a campaign by ASH Wales aimed at de-normalising smoking and preventing children from ever taking up the habit, particularly in light of the Covid-19 pandemic and increased risks faced by smokers.It launched the policy on Monday to mark World Heart Day which is run by the World Heart Federation and supported by UEFA and Healthy Stadia.Research has shown that children are highly influenced by the behaviour of adults in their lives, such as parents and sports coaches. Children with a parent who smokes are 70% more likely to smoke themselves. The Smokefree Sports Cymru campaign aims to raise awareness of this intergenerational habit with 9% of 15 to 16-year olds in Wales still smoking and more than 6,000 children taking up smoking every year in Wales, according to Cancer Research UK. The policy will also ensure that more children are protected from exposure to second-hand smoke.A pilot smoking ban was trialled at Rhondda & District Football League's mini and junior football games and at the South Wales Women's and Girl's League junior matches before the decision was made to introduce the policy across Wales.