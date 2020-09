© Reuters/Kevin Lamarque/Andreas Geber



The Biden campaign has asked Facebook to clamp down on President Trump for spreading "falsehoods about mail voting." Meanwhile, Trump wants an alleged voter fraud scheme in Minnesota investigated.In a letter to Facebook published by US news website Axios on Tuesday, theon its own pledge to "protect our democracy." The campaign claims that a number of posts by President Donald Trump and his son, Donald Jr, amount to "dangerous claptrap" and a "storm of misinformation."Trump Jr claims in one video that Democrats "plan to add millions of fraudulent ballots that can cancel your vote and overturn the election," while President Trump encouraged voters casting their vote by mail to show up at their polling place to make sure their vote has been counted, and vote again if possible.Though the letter comes just hours before the first presidential debate, and as election season enters its final breakneck stretch,Back in June, the campaign organized a petition and wrote to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, asking him tohas long accused Biden and the Democrats of plotting voter fraud, and,Despite the president being accused of fear-mongering,Right-wing watchdog groupreleased undercover footage on Monday,The campaign workers involved claim they wereand told residents, "We'll vote for you."Over the weekend, aroundwith election officials attributing the error to a printer problem and asking them to destroy the second.The latest Harvard/Harris poll currently shows Biden leading Trump by 47 points to 45. The gap between the two has narrowed steadily in recent months, with last month's survey showing Biden leading by 53 points to 47.