Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard tweeted Monday that her bipartisan bill to ban ballot harvesting is required to safeguard Americans' "sacred right to vote."The former Democratic presidential candidate tweeted, "Congress needs to pass our bipartisan bill to ban ballot harvesting so no one can exploit our sacred right to vote."It is the law in California, where former Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown codified the practice under legislation.Fox News host Tucker Carlson warned in a May 26 broadcast of Tucker Carlson Tonight that ballot harvesting, combined with mail-in voting, was a formula that would "massively expand the potential for voter fraud."