Gabbard
© Reuters/Brendan McDermid
Representative Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI)
Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard tweeted Monday that her bipartisan bill to ban ballot harvesting is required to safeguard Americans' "sacred right to vote."

The former Democratic presidential candidate tweeted, "Congress needs to pass our bipartisan bill to ban ballot harvesting so no one can exploit our sacred right to vote." She recently introduced the Election Fraud Prevention Act with Republican Illinois Rep. Rodney Davis.

Gabbard also cited a Project Veritas report that claims the practice was rife during Minneapolis's Ward 6 city council special election race. Minneapolis police announced that they are investigating the allegations.


Ballot harvesting involves any third party collecting and processing somebody else's completed ballot. It is the law in California, where former Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown codified the practice under legislation.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson warned in a May 26 broadcast of Tucker Carlson Tonight that ballot harvesting, combined with mail-in voting, was a formula that would "massively expand the potential for voter fraud."