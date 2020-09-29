Tim Murtaugh, Director of Communications for the Trump campaign, said in a statement:
"Brad Parscale is a member of our family and we all love him. We are ready to support him and his family in any way possible. The disgusting, personal attacks from Democrats and disgruntled RINOs have gone too far, and they should be ashamed of themselves for what they've done to this man and his family."Democrat congressional candidate Bob Lynch responded to the news:
MSNBC contributor John Heilemann wrote on Twitter:
Numerous verified leftist Twitter accounts responded to the news by tweeting: "Only the best people" (examples here, here, and here).
Rob Gill wrote on Twitter:
Far-left anti-gun activist Fred Guttenberg wrote that his "fight" to "reduce gun violence" also applied to those who he despises.
Chase Mitchell, who is an apparent Black Lives Matter supporter, wrote on Twitter: "Oh, they're going with the 'Shawshank Redemption warden' ending."
Another verified leftist wrote: "A lot of ppl are realizing that they're about to spend their lives in federal prison, and I think that's just beautiful. Your oligarchs will never protect you. You are a means to an end, and you're a lot easier to take down than the man you served."
Frank Lesser, who used to work on The Colbert Report, responded to the news by writing: "He finally googled what happens to former Trump campaign managers."
Leftist Keith Olbermann responded to a news report on the incident by writing: "Your point?"
Another verified account responded to a report on the incident by writing: "When your campaign is having a great day."
Comment: Forget 'compassion'...the guy works for Trump: Statements such as the above, gives pause to the true mental state and lack of emotional control displayed by those who flaunt their ignorance and venom in social commentary.