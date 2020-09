© Getty Images



"Well I don't know which Biden is going to show up because I watched him during the debates where they had 20 people on the stage ... and he was a disaster, you don't get worse. He was grossly incompetent. Then I watched him against Bernie and he was okay."

"What's the difference between now and some of those classic moments in the other debates?' And something was strange, in my opinion, I won't say what but a lot of people think that something happened and you can't do that kind of stuff, you just can't do that kind of stuff."

"Watch me. Mr. President, watch me. What we say, what we do, what we control, what we know, what kind of shape we're in. Come on."

President Trump on Sunday once again called on former Vice President Joe Biden to take a drug test as the two presidential candidates prepare for their first one-on-one face-off in Cleveland.the president said in a Twitter post he said.The president has been pressing the Democratic presidential nominee for months about taking a drug test, questioning his uneven debate performances during the Democratic primary with Sen. Bernie Sanders. Trump said earlier this month in an interview on Fox & Friends The president said he wondered if Biden's performances were enhanced in some way.In an interview last month, Biden said,Biden told ABC News Trump and Biden will take part in the first of three debates on Tuesday.