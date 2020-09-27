© MARTIN VON KROGH/GETTY IMAGES

Great article. Could you send it in Word format? I will obviously link back to your blog.



Also, would it be possible to put in an additional section - to go at the front of the piece - as to what measures were taken in Sweden, and what the average person in Sweden actually did. The narrative we now have (from the pro-Lockdown lobby) is that the people of Sweden, being so law-abiding and community aware, essentially locked themselves down.



Which meant that the Swedish partial lockdown was more effective than, for example, the UK 'harsh' lockdown. Because the Swedes self-policed themselves, and the Brits did not. This is usually stated with great confidence from people who provide no evidence to back this assertion up. People who have probably never been to Sweden, nor ever talked to anyone from Sweden, and probably couldn't point to Sweden on a map.



I understand schools stayed open, bars and restaurants stayed open. Gatherings of more than five hundred people were prohibited etc. What did Swedes do with masks, and going to work, for example? I think that information directly from the front line in Sweden, on these things, would be useful for people to know.

Maybe one in a hundred people is choosing to wear a face mask in public

COVID is over in Sweden. We have herd immunity