The USDA has warned that "SuperPigs" have arrived, and with them, myriad virus (including the G4 swine flu that threatens zoonotic transmission). Media has gone to town on this story -- ensuring it reaches the collective conscious -- but why? Could these superpigs be the vector by which a new disease might be delivered, ensuring that we re-engineer our food supply and end animal agriculture? Problem, reaction, famine: Christian breaks it down.