Optometrist Robert Zoellner, Clay Clark, Dr. James Meehan, MD, and other Tulsa-based business owners are asking the city to immediately repeal the mask mandate which was passed by city council last month.
The group alleges wearing masks is causing healthy people to become sick while trying to prevent the spread of a disease that is not a deadly threat to children and much of the public.
"On the OSHA website it states that employers shouldn't make employees work in an environment where they have less than a 19.5 percent oxygen level," said Clayton Clark, one of the plaintiffs. "And the mandated masks cause employees to dip below a 19.5 percent oxygen level within 10 seconds of wearing a mask, so I don't want to make my healthy employees sick."
The American Medical Association (JAMA) and CDC both agree that cloth face coverings can help fight against COVID-19 that could reduce the spread of the disease, particularly when used universally within communities.
"We are not defenseless against COVID-19," said CDC Director Dr. Robert R. Redfield. "Cloth face coverings are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus - particularly when used universally within a community setting. All Americans have a responsibility to protect themselves, their families, and their communities."
Comment: Horse hockey. See:
As of Monday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health has reported 48,711 cases and 665 deaths since March.
The group against masks held a news conference Tuesday in Jenks about their case:
Comment: A longer video clip of press conference can be seen below: