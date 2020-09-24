Earlier in the day a demonstrator screamed at police, "All y'all get ready to fucking die!" Townhall's Julio Rosas reported. Fires were set all around town, he observed, a U-Haul truck brought in supplies for rioters, and in the evening, the chaos escalated when two officers were shot.
"The crowd was marching in the street towards police," Rosas said. "Police fired flashbangs over the crowd. A few seconds later, I heard multiple gunshots and people started to scatter. Police then rushed in to clear the area."
And yet, Reuters described it as "mostly peaceful":
"Demonstrations in Louisville wore on past nightfall in defiance of a 9 p.m. curfew and remained mostly peaceful until several gunshots rang out in the midst of a skirmish between protesters and heavily armed police."
Social media users mocked the wire service.
After learning officers were shot, Reuters provided an update but did not remove the "mostly peaceful" tweet:
"Two police officers were shot and wounded in Louisville, Kentucky, during protests ignited by a grand jury decision that civil rights activists decried as a miscarriage of justice in the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor."
Comment: Outrage spilled over in Louisville for not charging anyone with Breonna Taylor's death, calling it murder...an excuse to escalate: Hundreds of protesters are now on the streets in Louisville, marching and blocking intersections and roads, with cars being turned around by police. See also: