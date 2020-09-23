Researchers at the University of New Mexico believe it was the RECORD COLD WEATHER that caused the hundreds of thousands of birds to fall from the NM skies earlier this month, due to a lack off edible insects and hypothermia.
For weeks social media was ablaze with speculation and theories, and it being social media, one cause was permitted to take-flight: the California wildfires. However, objective science has now spoken and, as usual, it completely contradicts the mainstream narrative.
According to UNM Ornithology PhD students Jenna McCullough and Nick Vinciguerra, who were busy collecting samples around the Sandia Mountains while the parrots on SM were blindly tweeting #climatebreakdown!, the historic Arctic front that rode anomalously-far south on the back of a meridional jet stream flow was the primary cause of the deaths.
Just Count the Cold-Records that Fell over the Past 24hrs
"The day after the [early-September snow]storm, I was contacted via email by my supervisor, Mariel Campbell, the collections manager of the Genomic Resources Division of the Museum of Southwestern Biology, about birds dead and acting weird in Tijeras," said Jenna McCullough.
"We collected 10 birds there and in the Sandias," she recalled. "We found several dead Empidonax flycatchers of three species, a Vesper Sparrow, and a Townsend's Warbler. Some birds were wet from the overnight snow, but others were completely dry, huddled in the corners of buildings.
"We first thought little of it. Mortality is expected for migratory birds, and we didn't find more than a handful of carcasses. But social media told a grimmer story that night. We read reports of widespread mortalities across the state: dead swallows along a bike path in Albuquerque, a half-dozen Empidonax flycatchers and swallows in one park in Clovis, and a local news report of 300 carcasses recovered by researchers from New Mexico State University and nearby White Sands Missile Range. It was soon apparent that a significant mortality event had occurred.
"I would say swallows are the most affected. This is pretty common though, because swallows are very sensitive to these types of weather events because they are aerial insectivores. They only eat insects while flying around. If no insects are flying around, there's nothing for them to eat," McCullough explained, who went on to address the much publicized California wildfires: "I do not think the wildfire smoke killed them outright. Instead, the data points to starved birds with very low body weight and poor muscle condition, lending credence to the hypothesis that it was lack of food plus hypothermia."
McCullough concluded: "The birds that we collected were currently migrating through New Mexico. Migration is a very intensive time for birds. They will fly for hundreds of miles overnight. It depletes their fat stores, so they have little energy when they land at a critical stopover site. On a normal day, they will gorge themselves on food and build up their fat stores to continue. In this case, they stopped in New Mexico, exhausted from migration with little fat, to find very few insects due to cold temperatures that either killed or made insects go dormant. Without fat, they have no protection from the cold and are very susceptible to hypothermia."
Basically, the birds died of starvation due to the record-cold and snow.
50-Degrees Below Normal and Record September Snow — Mainstream Media labels it a "Cool Down"
Saying all that, let us not fall into the trap of assuming the science is settled. Questions regarding the deaths do still remain. One query that stands out in my mind is the impact the ongoing magnetic pole shift could be having.
The deaths across New Mexico, and the entire Southeast, are all occurring in migratory birds who pass through the region. The species, which include warblers, bluebirds, sparrows, and blackbirds, could-well be having their onboard navigation systems interfered with by our shifting poles.
The north magnetic pole is racing away from Canada toward Siberia at an accelerating rate. This theory could also tie-in with the recent rise in stranded/dead migratory sea creatures, too — including the 250 pilot whales in Tasmania.
Not all of the deaths occur in mid-air, noted Desmond. The birds have been demonstrating unexpected behavior, such as searching for food on the ground as opposed to in bushes and shrubs. "Birds who migrated before they were ready because of the [COLD] weather might have not had enough fat to survive," said Desmond. "Some birds might have not even had the reserves to start migrating so they died in place" — the answers are right under Desmond's nose, but having to intertwine the religion of AGW into every naturally-occurring phenomenon continues to blind the modern sciences whose existence (i.e. funding) now completely depends on it being true.
But it was the cold what did it — and the COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING, in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow. Both NOAA and NASA appear to agree, if you read between the lines, with NOAA saying we're entering a 'full-blown' Grand Solar Minimum in the late-2020s, and NASA seeing this upcoming solar cycle (25) as "the weakest of the past 200 years", with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.
