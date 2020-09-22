Figures from the country's meteorological agency Servicio Meteorológico Nacional (SMN), show heavy rainfall in Oaxaca from 14 to 19 September. The town of Santa María Jacatepec recorded more than 165.5mm of rain in 24 hours to 19 September.
Flash floods, overflowing rivers and landslides since then have prompted authorities to declare a state of emergency in several municipalities in the Papaloapan Region. Local media said the overflowing Chiquito and Manso rivers flooded parts of San Juan Lalana, Santiago Choapam and Santiago Jocotepec municipalities.
Fatalities were reported in San Agustín Chayuco and San Juan Comaltepec municipalities.
Social Media
En la Costa de #Oaxaca se mantiene la búsqueda de un masculino arrastrado por el Río Grande, coordinamos trabajos con la @GN_MEXICO_ @SEDENAmx y autoridades municipales @alejandromurat @AntonioAmaroC @CNPC_MX @laualzua @SEGEGO_GobOax @HectorA_Mafud pic.twitter.com/Psx2ezgMPW— ProtecciónCivilOax (@CEPCO_GobOax) September 18, 2020
En Santiago Choapam, Santiago Jocotepec y San Juan Lalana atendemos a la población afectada por la lluvia de las últimas horas #Oaxaca @alejandromurat @AntonioAmaroC @CNPC_MX @laualzua @SEGEGO_GobOax @HectorA_Mafud pic.twitter.com/nQYzsWDMST— ProtecciónCivilOax (@CEPCO_GobOax) September 19, 2020
En coordinación con @SEDENAmx @GN_MEXICO_ @SSP_GobOax trabajamos en apoyo de las comunidades afectadas por las lluvias en la Cuenca del Papaloapan #Oaxaca @alejandromurat @AntonioAmaroC @CNPC_MX @laualzua @SEGEGO_GobOax @HectorA_Mafud pic.twitter.com/2FUyfbcKRe— ProtecciónCivilOax (@CEPCO_GobOax) September 20, 2020
Comment: Severe flooding also hit the city of Cuernavaca in the state of Morelos over the same time period: