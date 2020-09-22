Flood damage in Oaxaca, Mexico, September 2020.
© Proteccion Civil Oaxaca
At least 2 people have died after heavy rainfall caused flooding and landslides in the state of Oaxaca, southwestern Mexico.

Figures from the country's meteorological agency Servicio Meteorológico Nacional (SMN), show heavy rainfall in Oaxaca from 14 to 19 September. The town of Santa María Jacatepec recorded more than 165.5mm of rain in 24 hours to 19 September.

Flash floods, overflowing rivers and landslides since then have prompted authorities to declare a state of emergency in several municipalities in the Papaloapan Region. Local media said the overflowing Chiquito and Manso rivers flooded parts of San Juan Lalana, Santiago Choapam and Santiago Jocotepec municipalities.

Fatalities were reported in San Agustín Chayuco and San Juan Comaltepec municipalities.


