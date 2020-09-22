© Proteccion Civil Oaxaca



Social Media

At leastFigures from the country's meteorological agency Servicio Meteorológico Nacional (SMN), showLocal media said the overflowing Chiquito and Manso rivers flooded parts of San Juan Lalana, Santiago Choapam and Santiago Jocotepec municipalities.Fatalities were reported in San Agustín Chayuco and San Juan Comaltepec municipalities.