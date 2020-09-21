© VNA



At least 7 people have died after Tropical Storm Noul made its way across the countries of Vietnam, Laos and Thailand in South East Asia.Noul made landfall near the city of Da Nang in Vietnam on 18 September 2020. Disaster authorities in Vietnam reported storm-related fatalities in the provinces of Thua Thien Hue (04), Ha Tinh and Quang Tri. A further 112 people were injured.Ten houses were completely destroyed in Thua Thien Hue and 3 in Quang Tri. Thousands of other houses suffered damage, mostly as a result of strong windsThe storm then headed inland, bringing strong winds and heavy rainfall to parts of Laos, where flooding was reported in Xekong and Champassak provinces.In Thailand officials said 1,932 households across 27 provinces were affected by the storm from 19 to 21 September. One fatality was reported in Ranong province after strong winds uprooted a tree.According to Thailand's Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, flooding was reported in several provinces as a result of heavy monsoon rainfall combined with rainfall from Storm Noul. Around 1,200 households were affected in total. Parts of Buriram province were among the worst hit, where, as of 19 September, 300 households were affected.