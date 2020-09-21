The New York Post reported that Barr signed off on designating New York City, Portland, and Seattle as "anarchist jurisdictions."
"When state and local leaders impede their own law-enforcement officers and agencies from doing their jobs, it endangers innocent citizens who deserve to be protected, including those who are trying to peacefully assemble and protest," Barr is expected to say in a statement on Monday. "We cannot allow federal tax dollars to be wasted when the safety of the citizenry hangs in the balance. It is my hope that the cities identified by the Department of Justice today will reverse course and become serious about performing the basic function of government and start protecting their own citizens."
"My Administration will do everything in its power to prevent weak mayors and lawless cities from taking Federal dollars while they let anarchists harm people, burn buildings, and ruin lives and businesses," Trump tweeted late on Wednesday. "We're putting them on notice today."
Trump's tweet followed a report from The New York Post that stated that the administration was targeting New York City, Portland, Seattle, and Washington, D.C.
The Post reported:
Trump on Wednesday signed a five-page memo ordering all federal agencies to send reports to the White House Office of Management and Budget that detail funds that can be redirected."My Administration will not allow Federal tax dollars to fund cities that allow themselves to deteriorate into lawless zones," the memo stated. "To ensure that Federal funds are neither unduly wasted nor spent in a manner that directly violates our Government's promise to protect life, liberty, and property, it is imperative that the Federal Government review the use of Federal funds by jurisdictions that permit anarchy, violence, and destruction in America's cities."
New York City, Washington, DC, Seattle and Portland are initial targets as Trump makes "law and order" a centerpiece of his reelection campaign after months of unrest and violence following the May killing of George Floyd by Minnesota police.
The Democrat mayors of Seattle, Portland, and New York City all responded to the news earlier this month that they were being targeted.
New York Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo made threatening remarks to the president in response to the news earlier this month.
"He better have an army if he thinks he's gonna walk down the street in New York," Cuomo said. "New Yorkers don't want to have anything to do with him."
"Before Cuomo made the remark threatening the president, he gave a 7-minute statement in which he made personal attacks on the president," The Daily Wire added. "Cuomo also pinned all the blame for his own much-maligned response to the coronavirus pandemic on the president, falsely claiming that Trump was 'the cause' of the coronavirus in New York and accusing Trump of 'actively' trying to 'kill New York City.'"
Comment: The Democrats' relationship with the likes of BLM and Antifa is a jackals' wedding (copulate once, then tear each other apart). They provide cover for the radicals for their own ends, not realizing or caring that they will be eaten. And the radicals accept such tactical support, not realizing or caring that the Dems are just using them, and are more than willing to discard them when they have outlived their usefulness. Both are reprehensible (much like the CIA's relationship with Islamic terrorists in Libya and Syria).
Here's Cuomo's and De Blasio's responses: "Nothing to see here, folks!"