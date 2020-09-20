Police dispersed an all-female rally in Minsk, on Saturday where protesters were demanding the resignation of longtime Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. More than 100 arrests were made, in the the crackdown.Around 2,000 people, mainly women, flowed onto the streets of the country's main city for the unsanctioned event. They were eventually blocked outside a shopping mall by security forces wearing green uniforms and balaclavas.Among those arrested was 73-year-old activist Nina Baginskaya, who became famous after scuffling with a police officer in August. A cameraman in a 'press' vest was also detained.Police responded to the protests with mass arrests, detaining 6,700 people in the first few days alone. Belarusian authorities have been accused of using excessive force against the demonstrators and of mistreating those detained.