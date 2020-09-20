Nina Baginskaya
Police dispersed an all-female rally in Minsk, on Saturday where protesters were demanding the resignation of longtime Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. More than 100 arrests were made, in the the crackdown.

Around 2,000 people, mainly women, flowed onto the streets of the country's main city for the unsanctioned event. They were eventually blocked outside a shopping mall by security forces wearing green uniforms and balaclavas. "Only cowards beat women," the protesters shouted, according to Western news agency Reuters, as the police started detaining people in large numbers.

Among those arrested was 73-year-old activist Nina Baginskaya, who became famous after scuffling with a police officer in August. A cameraman in a 'press' vest was also detained.

Three people at the march reportedly became ill, with one woman suffering an epileptic seizure, prompting ambulances to arrive at the scene. A police spokeswoman confirmed the detentions, with Moscow news agency TASS reporting that at least 100 people had been taken into custody.

Police responded to the protests with mass arrests, detaining 6,700 people in the first few days alone. Belarusian authorities have been accused of using excessive force against the demonstrators and of mistreating those detained.

Three protesters have died since the beginning of the unrest, with hundreds, including police officers themselves, being injured. Lukashenko has accused Western nations of stoking the unrest in an effort to see him replaced.