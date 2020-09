© James Ross/Herald Courier



VICTORIA - THE WORLD'S FASCIST TEST RUN?

this precedent means almost any future event can be designated a "disaster" or "emergency", and used as excuse to impose authoritarian social controls

THE EVER QUOTABLE DANIEL ANDREWS

The most logical, the most prudent thing to do, is to simply accept the fact that we have a need for rules ... they're not about individual liberty, they're about public health.

It's not smart, it's not right...it's not the time for protest...No one has the right to make choices like that, that potentially puts at risk everything we are working towards."

ENTHUSIASTIC POLICE BRUTALITY

New rules passing in the Australian state of Victoria could see "conspiracy theorists" and those "suspected by health authorities ofto spread the virus" detained in quarantine centres, according to The Age The rules are amendments being added to the Omnibus (Emergency Measures) Bill, which was first passed back in April The proposed detention would last "for the period reasonably necessary to eliminate or reduce a serious risk to public health".To translate that from bureaucrat into English:Legislation with this kind of vague verbiage is always a red flag, but then Victoria is currently over-flowing with warning signs of this kind.Maybe you haven't been following exactly how bad things are getting in Australia - and most especially Victoria - but. A social Petri dish, in which to culture some tyranny.They have declared both a "state of emergency" AND a "state of disaster"For a sense of perspective, in 2018 over three times as many people died of influenza , and the same number again committed suicide.As of right now Australia has just 16 cases of coronavirus classified as "severe" And yet, among other highly authoritarian regulations in place, Victoria currently has:Though notionallyto be "temporary measures" which only lasted, they have already extended that timeline for. There is some planned "loosening" of these restrictions, but with such vague and mutable conditions it's unlikely this "new normal" is going away.Indeed the "emergency" is so comparatively minor thatThe Victorian Premier, Daniel Andrews has been a quote machine during this pandemic. When challenged on the draconian nature of the new rules Andrews said [our emphasis]:When asked about the 74 protesters arrested in Melbourne this past weekend, he said [again..our emphasis]:Andrews is currently subject to a vote of no confidence from the opposition The Victorian police have certainly launched into their new mandates with gusto. Raiding the homes of people who share certain facebook posts before arresting them for "incitement" The situation in Victoria is terrible, but it's not much worse than here in the UK, or the US or many other countries around the world. People need to resist it, non compliance and non-conformity have never been more important.