The coronavirus cases on lower Broadway may have been so low that the mayor's office and the Metro Health Department decided to keep it secret.Emails between the mayor's senior advisor and the health department reveal only a partial picture. But what they reveal is disturbing. The discussion involves the low number of coronavirus cases emerging from bars and restaurants and how to handle that. And most disturbingly, how to keep it from the public.On June 30th, contact tracing was given a small view of coronavirus clusters. Construction and nursing homes were found to be causing problems with more than a thousand cases traced to each category, but bars and restaurants reported just 22 cases.Leslie Waller from the health department asks, "This isn't going to be publicly released, right? Just info for Mayor's Office?""Correct, not for public consumption," writes senior advisor Benjamin Eagles.A month later, the health department was asked point blank about the rumor there are only 80 cases traced to bars and restaurants.Tennessee Lookout reporter Nate Rau asksHealth department official Brian Todd asked five health department officials, "Please advise how you recommend I respond. "The name at the top of the response is clipped off but you may find the answer unacceptable.Neither the health department nor the mayor's office would confirm the authenticity of the emails but council member Steve Glover had a Metro staff attorney inquire. Here's the official answer:"I was able to get verification from the Mayor's Office and the Department of Health that these emails are real," the staff attorney answered."They are fabricating information," Glover said. "They've blown their entire credibility Dennis. Its gone, I don't trust a thing they say going forward ...nothing."Glover says he has been contacted by an endless stream of downtown bartenders, waitresses and restaurant owners asking why would officials not release these numbers?"We raised taxes 34 percent and put hundreds literally thousands of people out of work that are now worried about losing their homes, their apartments...and we did it on bogus data. That should be illegal," Glover said.Again, FOX 17 News wasn't told by the mayor's office this wasn't true.Which allows us now to ask the question, why are you keeping this from us? Why would you even want to? Its just the real numbers and what could possibly be an honorable motive?