landslide
Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) reports that over 30 people are dead or missing after landslides and flooding triggered by heavy rainfall in Bahrabise municipality, Sindhupalchok District, overnight 12 to 13 September 2020.

According to the latest reports, 11 people have lost their lives and 20 are still missing. Five people have been injured. NDRRMA said that 17 families have been affected and 11 houses buried or swept away.

Teams from the military and police have been deployed to carry out relief and rescue operations, which have been hampered by inclement weather.

Nepal's Department of Hydrology and Meteorology said the nearby weather station at Gumthang, Sindhupalchok District, recorded 77.6mm of rain on 12 September and 141.2 mm on 13 September.


