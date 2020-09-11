© REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra



Over 25 million people are in need of humanitarian aid in the violence-plagued Sahel area, which includes Niger, Chad and Mali.

Nigerien student Hachimou Abdou has had to catch a boat to classes since river water swamped his route to university in the capital Niamey - one of about 760,000 people hit by severe flooding in recent weeks in parts of West and Central Africa.Floods are common during the rainy season, but in recent years climate change, land degradation and poor urban planning have led to more frequent disasters as rapidly-growing cities struggle with"I have to get to university - either I take a boat or I walk in the water," Abdou said, before settling into a traditional wooden pirogue to travel up the flooded highway.With further rain expected, particularly in Central Africa, the situation is expected to worsen, said OCHA's director for West and Central Africa, Julie Belanger."Many of those populations live in flood-prone areas. It's just a matter of time for them to be at risk of epidemics," Belanger said, describing how quickly diseases can spread once floods wipe out access to clean water and sanitation.Reporting by Boureima Balima; Additional reporting and writing by Alessandra Prentice in Dakar; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne