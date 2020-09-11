Servicemen from the Russian Khmeimim air base have been taking part in efforts to contain the firesFires have broken outin western Syria, Russia Today (RT) reported yesterday.A video showing the fires went viral on social media.Fires have been raging in recent days across a number of large agricultural lands across Syria's western parts. The fires were intensified in the Slunfeh forest, which extends along the Latakia portal city to the Masyaf Mountains in Homs.Civil defence units belonging to the Assad regime and fire brigades have been battling the flames which have spread fast as a result of high winds. The mountainous terrain has made tackling the flames more complicated.Servicemen from the Russian Khmeimim air base have been taking part in efforts to contain the fires.