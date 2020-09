Gyms within government buildings in San Francisco have been open for months, despite privately owned establishments being ordered to close due to the coronavirus."It's shocking, it's infuriating," Daniele Rabkin, of Crossfit Golden Gate, told a local NBC station . "Even though they're getting exposed, there are no repercussions, no ramifications? It's shocking."The gyms that have been open for government employees include those for police officers, judges, lawyers, bailiffs, and paralegals, according to the report. One such gym, the Hall of Justice gym, has been open since July 1.Dave Karraker, owner of MX3 Fitness in the Castro, said."What the city has unwillingly done is created this great case study that says that working out indoors is actually safe," said Karraker. "So, at this point, we're just demanding that they allow us to have the same workout privileges for the citizens of San Francisco that the employees of San Francisco have."The report comes after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was recorded in a San Francisco salon without a face mask , despite local orders mandating that such establishments be closed.Pelosi addressed the video after it was released, calling it a "setup" and demanding an apology."I take responsibility for trusting the word of the neighborhood salon that I have been to many times," Pelosi told reporters Wednesday. "When they said they could accommodate people one at a time, and we can set up that time, I trusted that.""As it turns out, it was a setup. So I take responsibility for falling for a setup," she added. "The salon owes me an apology for setting me up."