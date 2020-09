'Presstitutes: Embedded in the Pay of the CIA'

Udo Ulfkotte died of a heart attack in January 2017 . Given the efforts to bury his book, there is good reason to believe that he was murdered to prevent him revealing anymore.Ed.Ian Fanton - for Progressive Press Dec 20, 2019Political lying? Biased reporting? Smear campaigns? These are now hot topics in the aftermath of the UK's General Election. But how can all this be going on without the collusion of the press?Now for the first time there is an English translation of Udo Ulfkotte's book 'Gekaufte Journalisten', which reveals from the inside- and he writes from personal experience as a former journalist with the Frankfurter Algemeine.In an interview in English he explains that(See video in Off-Guardian articles below, ref 4: 8 mins in).The publication of an English translation of his book 'Gekaufte Journalisten' was for some time being. This edition by Progressive Press is a must-read for anyone wondering about the fake news being reported uncritically in today's media - and indeed by anyone wondering how politicians can get away with so many untruths without being properly challenged.Whilst the topic is still hot, here is some information for immediate publication:Some press mentions to date:In Amazon:I am pleased to attach a letter from the Publishers, Progressive Press, and also two files of excerpts from the book: a smaller file without the covers, (Prestute-20pExcerpts.pdf) and a larger file with the front and back cover (Prestute-Exerpts-Cvr.pdf)Yours sincerely,Ian FantomHalifax, UKfor Progressive Press