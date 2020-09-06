'Presstitutes: Embedded in the Pay of the CIA'
Ian Fanton - for Progressive Press Dec 20, 2019
Political lying? Biased reporting? Smear campaigns? These are now hot topics in the aftermath of the UK's General Election. But how can all this be going on without the collusion of the press?
In an interview in English he explains that the situation in the UK is even worse than in Germany (See video in Off-Guardian articles below, ref 4: 8 mins in).
The publication of an English translation of his book 'Gekaufte Journalisten' was for some time being blocked by a fake announcement of an English translation that appears never to have existed. This edition by Progressive Press is a must-read for anyone wondering about the fake news being reported uncritically in today's media - and indeed by anyone wondering how politicians can get away with so many untruths without being properly challenged.
Whilst the topic is still hot, here is some information for immediate publication:
