© Local 24 News

"It's impossible for someone to be tested on June 20, who passed away on February 16th. I tried to call the health department this morning, ask them why this was going on. She said she would have to get a supervisor. She was sorry for the mistake or she couldn't tell me any information till she got a supervisor, and I haven't heard back from them."

"I would just like for the health department to be more accurate. They have a record of her death there. That is where I got the death certificate from, and it's in the same building they're sending out saying she is positive, which is not possible."

A Tennessee woman died six months ago, but that didn't stop the Shelby County Health Department from sending her a letterher bewildered son said Thursday.Troy Whittington said he was surprised when he opened the letter this week from the Shelby County Health Department.Whittington said a letter arrived from the Shelby County Health Department for his mother, Sandra Whittington. The letter says she has been diagnosed as COVID positive and needed to isolate.That would be difficult, according to her obituary:"It's been six months, almost seven, since she passed away," he added.On her death certificate it was stated she died, what the cause of death was, and it was not COVID-19."I'm just having a hard time understanding how they can say someone has COVID-19 when they are not even alive," Whittington told the news outlet. According to Whittington, his mother passed away following a battle with stage 4 COPD while in hospice. She was later cremated.When Whittington contacted the health department, he was toldWhittington explained:The confusion has caused Whittington to both question the Shelby County Health Department's coronavirus figures and nationwide statistics, he said.