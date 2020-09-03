what the rioters were doing

Perhaps Kyle's only error was that he entered the warzone alone.Tucker Carlson interviews John Pierce, attorney for Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17-year old young man who shot three rioters in Kenosha who were attacking him and threatening his own life, as caught on video. He killed two of them in self defense, yet he is presently sitting in jail and is the only person charged with any crime in this incident thus far.This case is fraught with slanted and dishonest media coverage, such as the allegation that Mr. Rittenhouse illegally brought his AR-15 across state lines (he didn't, the weapon is his own), and does everything else to punish the kid trying to make sure he didn't die that day.For this situation, Kyle's life is in real danger, even as he is in jail.The Second American Civil War may be the most pathetic conflict in recorded history, but it is a deadly conflict nonetheless, made all the more so by the tremendous irrational rage of the antagonists of Antifa and Black Lives Matter. These people truly do not care who they destroy. Perhaps the only hope in defeating them rests in the new citizen militias taking shape. Perhaps Kyle's only error is that he went into the warzone alone.Of course, if it comes to this, a lot of very good people will sacrifice their lives. But this is the nature of war. Isn't it?