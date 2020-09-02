© UNITAR / UNOSAT



Almost 120,000 people were displaced by flooding in Chad in north-central Africa during August 2020, according to a report by International Organization for Migration (IOM).At least 32,000 of those displaced persons are in N'Djamena, the country's capital city, where 10 people died as a result of flooding that struck on 20 August."The flooding has exacerbated the already challenging situation for many of the most vulnerable N'djaménois, who are now seeking refuge in local school buildings after having lost not only their homes but also their livelihoods," explained Anne Schaefer, IOM Chad's Chief of Mission.Flooding also affected parts of Lac Region since early August, displacing thousands in Kaya and Fouli.Recent satellite images from UNITAR-UNOSAT of the United Nations show wide areas of Salamat, Tandjile and Batha regions were flooded from 20 August 2020.A preliminary analysis suggest that, within the analyzed area of about 540,000 km2, a total of about 19,000 km2 of lands appear to be flooded. Although still to be validated in the field, based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters, about 450,000 people are potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas.In a 24 hour period to 02 September 2020, 80 mm of rain fell in Pala, capital of the south-western Mayo-Kebbi Ouest region.