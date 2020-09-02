A total of 8,145 deaths were reported in India in the year 2019 due to causes attributable to forces of nature, with nearly 3,000 of them caused due to lightning, a report by National Crime Records Bureau has revealed.Majority (50.3%) of the victims who were reported to be belonging to the age-group of 30-45 years and 45-60 years together.While 35.3 per cent of the victims succumbed to lightning, 15.6 per cent deaths occurred due to heat/sun stroke' and 11.6 per cent deaths due to flood.As per the report, a total of 61,404 accidental deaths were reported in 53 mega cities during 2019. Maximum numbers of accidental deaths (9,246 deaths) were reported in Mumbai accounting for 15.1% of total deaths. The capital city of Delhi witnessed 4,516 accidental cases, while Bengaluru and Pune saw 4,016, 3,949 cases respectively.Rate of accidental deaths in these 53 mega cities was higher (38.2 per cent) than all India rate of accidental deaths (31.5 per cent).The report further revealed that under 'Lightning', Bihar (400), Madhya Pradesh (400), Jharkhand (334) and Uttar Pradesh (321) are the biggest victim states.