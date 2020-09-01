Days of heavy rainfall affected the state from 25 August, with several areas recording more than 200 mm of rain in 24 hour period. Marshaghai in Kendrapara District recorded 234 mm in 24 hours to 26 August, according to India Meteorological Department.
The heavy rainfall pushed rivers above the danger mark in 5 locations, including the Subarnarekha river in Baleshwar which reached record levels of 6.94 metres on 27 August, well above the danger mark of 5.5m and beating the previous high of 6.8m, according to India's Central Water Commission (CWC).
Disaster authorities report over 1.4 million people have been affected by flooding across floods in 3,256 villages across 20 districts of the state. The affected districts include: Angul, Balasore, Bargarh, Bhadrak, Boudh, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Khordha, Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh, Nuapada, Puri, Sambalpur, Subarnapur and Sundargarh.
Over 100 roads have been cut across 11 districts, leaving over 265,000 people in 340 villages marooned, according to the government of Odisha. Dozens of people have been rescued by Odisha Fire Service and State and National Disaster Response Forces.
River embankments have been breached in 32 locations in 5 districts. Over 2,500 people have been displaced after flooding in areas of Sambalpur and Boudh districts following the discharge of water from Hirakud Dam.
Social Media
#OdishaFloodsInundation Update-28/8/20@NDRFHQ @ WORK 24x7x365— ѕαtчα prαdhαnसत्य नारायण प्रधान ସତ୍ଯପ୍ରଧାନ-DG NDRF (@satyaprad1) August 28, 2020
🔶Marooned people evacuated 🔶Villa Duttpur
🔶Dasrathpur block
🔶Dist-Jajpur
🔶32evacuated
🔶M-23,F-9
🔶Ops ON@ndmaindia @HMOIndia @PIBHomeAffairs @ANI @PIBBhubaneswar @SRC_Odisha @osdmaodisha pic.twitter.com/Pd37gswjnu
Our deep appreciation for the Fire Service personnel of Tihidi Fire Station for rescuing a pregnant woman and her family from the floods. We serve to save. #Odishaflood2020@CMO_Odisha@homeodisha@SRC_Odisha @SecyChief @osdmaodisha @rdmodisha @IPR_Odisha @DM_Bhadrak pic.twitter.com/9mEYABe5w1— OdishaFireServicesHGsCD (@OdishaFS_HGs_CD) August 29, 2020