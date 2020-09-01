Zimbabwean wildlife authorities are investigating the deaths of 12 elephants last week in a forest north of the country's famed Hwange National Park, an official said Sunday.The dead animals are young adults aged between five and six years and juveniles around 18 months old.With a population of more than 84,000 pachyderms, Zimbabwe is nearly doubling its ecological carrying capacity of between 45,000 and 50,000.Farawo said Hwange, a park with an area of 14,600 square kilometres, has a normal maximum capacity of 15,000 elephants, but it currently holds between 45,000 and 53,000.Neighbouring Botswana, home to the world's largest elephant population of around 130,00, lost around 300 elephants early this year. They are thought to have succumbed to natural toxins.Source: AFP