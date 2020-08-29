© by Vesti Yamal



of the funnel at the Yamal peninsula.The recently-formed new hole or funnel is the latest to be seen in northern Siberia sinceIt was initially spotted by chance from the air by a Vesti Yamal TV crew en route from an unrelated assignment.A group of scientists then made an expedition to examine the large cylindrical crater which has a depth of up to 50 metres.Scientist Dr Evgeny Chuvilin, a leading researcher at Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology, said: 'What we saw today is striking in its size and grandeur.'These are the colossal forces of nature that create such objects.'The 'crater' - these holes are called hydrolaccoliths or bulgunnyakhs by scientists - is given the number 17, andas the permafrost thaws.Professor Vasily Bogoyavlensky, of the Russian Oil and Gas Research Institute in Moscow, told Vesti Yamal:'This is a subject for scientific publications. We have to analyse all this, and build three-dimensional models.'The craters appear because 'gas-saturated cavities are formed in the permafrost...'In a literal sense, a void space filled with gas with high pressure. The covering layer distends, the thickness of which is 5-10 metres approximately.'Explosions have happened in swelling pingos, or mounds in the tundra which erupts when the gas builds up under a thick cap of ice.Bogoyavlensky has previously claimed that human activities, like drilling for gas from the vast Yamal reserves could be a factor in the eruptions.He is concerned at the risk of ecological disasters if pingos build up close to a gas pipelines, production facilities or residential areas.'In a number of areas, pingos - as we see both from satellite data and with our own eyes during helicopter inspections - literally prop up gas pipes,' he said previously.