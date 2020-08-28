© bgonthescene



"It was horrific....right as we got to the policeman, fortunately or I don't we would have survived, we got to the policeman and I don't think the policeman recognized me and as I came closer the crowd was shouting my name and it doubled to 60 and it double again to 120. I can't tell you how...I'm not sure we would have made it. They were attempting to push the police over to get to me...you've seen the pictures of what they do to you.



"If the police are not there, if you defund the police, if we become Portland, if America becomes Portland, what's going to happen is people are going to be pummeled and kicked in the head and left senseless on the curb.



"That would have happened to us I promise you, had we not had the D.C. police to support us...Thank God for the police. Had we not gotten to the police I truly believe that the police saved our lives and we would not be here today or we would be in a hospital today if the police had not been there.



"We can't walk down the street safely in D.C. now, that's how bad it is. I don't hear Joe Biden or Kamala Harris saying one thing about the violence. This mob is their voters. This is the New Democrat party."

During an interview with Fox and Friends Friday morning, Senator Rand Paul described the "horrific scene," said they would have been killed or very seriously injured without the police and called for the coordinated, organized mob violence to stop.A Black Lives Matter mob attacked Republican Senator Rand Paul, his wife Kelley and a Washington D.C. Police Officer Thursday night after the RNC concluded the final night of the 2020 convention at the White House.President Trump gave his nomination acceptance speech earlier in the night from the South Lawn. Upon its conclusion around 12 a.m., attendees left the White House campus to walk to cars and hotels. They were also accosted and attacked.Earlier in the night, a mob fought with Secret Service agents in Lafayette Park, the location of previous riots in the city. Townhall's Julio Rosas was on the scene.