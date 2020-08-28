PIT BULL ATTACK
A 61-year-old man is dead following an attack by his stepson's pet dogs.

Stephen F. Pemberton Sr. was killed Wednesday afternoon after the two pit bulls got out of the laundry room where they were held and attacked him, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department. It is unknown if the dogs got out or were let out by Pemberton.

Sheriff's deputies were called to the scene at 309 Campus Drive in unincorporated Belleville at 1:40 p.m., the release stated. There, they found 45-year-old Kelly Knaup who told them his stepfather had been mauled by his dogs.


According to police, Knaup's wife and a health care worker were also in the house at the time, but in a separate room.

The two called Knaup to return to the house because they could hear the attack happening, but could not leave the room they were in, according to the sheriff's department.

St. Clair County Animal Control took the two pit bulls, a male and a female, in to their care, and the dogs will be euthanized.

"The investigation is continuing, but no one is in custody at this time, and charges are not expected to be filed," Capt. Bruce Fleshren said in a statement. "While precautions were taken to keep these dogs away from others in the home, obviously that did not work, and there was very high price paid to keep these dogs."