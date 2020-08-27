Society's Child
French horse owner surprises animal attackers in the night
Joanna York
The Connexion
Thu, 27 Aug 2020 14:23 UTC
The Connexion
Thu, 27 Aug 2020 14:23 UTC
15 other macabre horse attacks in France this year.
The horse owner was alerted to the unexpected visitors on the night of August 24, after his dog's barking woke him.
He managed to scare away the armed attackers on his property in Montholon (Bourgogne-Franche-Comté), but only after they had already stabbed a horse multiple times.
The wounds suffered by the horse were skin deep, and it will survive the attack.
At least 15 attacks in France, police mystified
Other animals have not been so lucky. This attack is thought to be linked to at least 15 other incidents in France since February 2020, which have seen horses, ponies and donkeys killed and mutilated. The attacks have some common threads: the dead animals are often found with an ear and other body parts removed as well as mutilations on their genitals and other areas.
National equine association, the Fédération Française d'Équitation announced last week that "faced with a series of acts of cruelty towards equine animals all over France" it would file a civil case alongside owners who have had animals attacked in the past few months.
However, the motivation behind the attacks is unclear. The incidents often happen on large rural properties at night, and are only discovered in the morning.
A spokesperson for the national police said: "We don't understand what is behind this. Is it a satanic rite, some macabre trophy hunt or an internet challenge? We don't know. It's very traumatising."
It is also not clear how many people are carrying out the attacks and how or if they are coordinated. Lionel Pascal is a public prosecutor in Jura (Bourgogne-Franche-Comté), a commune which has seen four attacks. He told news source France Info: "The operating method seems to be the same, in that it essentially targets the horses' genitals, but there are no elements that allow us to say we are looking for one individual or one group."
( Read more here)
The horse owner was alerted to the unexpected visitors on the night of August 24, after his dog's barking woke him.
He managed to scare away the armed attackers on his property in Montholon (Bourgogne-Franche-Comté), but only after they had already stabbed a horse multiple times.
The wounds suffered by the horse were skin deep, and it will survive the attack.
At least 15 attacks in France, police mystified
Other animals have not been so lucky. This attack is thought to be linked to at least 15 other incidents in France since February 2020, which have seen horses, ponies and donkeys killed and mutilated. The attacks have some common threads: the dead animals are often found with an ear and other body parts removed as well as mutilations on their genitals and other areas.
National equine association, the Fédération Française d'Équitation announced last week that "faced with a series of acts of cruelty towards equine animals all over France" it would file a civil case alongside owners who have had animals attacked in the past few months.
However, the motivation behind the attacks is unclear. The incidents often happen on large rural properties at night, and are only discovered in the morning.
A spokesperson for the national police said: "We don't understand what is behind this. Is it a satanic rite, some macabre trophy hunt or an internet challenge? We don't know. It's very traumatising."
It is also not clear how many people are carrying out the attacks and how or if they are coordinated. Lionel Pascal is a public prosecutor in Jura (Bourgogne-Franche-Comté), a commune which has seen four attacks. He told news source France Info: "The operating method seems to be the same, in that it essentially targets the horses' genitals, but there are no elements that allow us to say we are looking for one individual or one group."
( Read more here)
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- French horse owner surprises animal attackers in the night
- Typhoon Bavi makes landfall in North Korea - damages buildings, snaps trees and floods roads
- Dead fin whale and dead juvenile humpback wash ashore in Unalaska, Alaska
- 18 melon-headed whales and 14 dolphins wash ashore on the same day in Mauritius
- Raging wildfires burn out of control in central and northern Argentina
- Category 4 Hurricane Laura makes landfall in Louisiana with 150mph winds
- DOJ asks for COVID-19 data from Gov. Whitmer in response to nursing homes
- German doctors on COVID-19: "We have a lot of evidence that it's a fake story all over the world"
- At least two killed, one injured in shooting on third night of rioting in Kenosha, Wisconsin - UPDATE: Suspect arrested and charged
- Anti-Trump Twitter unwokes itself to go after Melania for being an immigrant and a woman following RNC speech
- Indiana teachers shot by plastic pellets during training drill sue sheriff's department
- Reports of gunfire & explosions as IDF launches flares in response to 'security incident' at Lebanese border - videos
- UK - Worst wheat harvest in decades - Cold & wet
- Lincoln Project ad depicts 175,000 caskets as 'Trump's wall'
- Netanyahu vs Gantz: Gaza escalation as reflection of Israel's political rivalry
- 'In Fauci We Trust'? C.S. Lewis foresaw scientific authoritarianism
- Hamas: Gaza will not 'remain silent' as Israel escalates siege
- Poisoning protest leader Navalny 'would not benefit' Moscow, says Russian FM, labels Western allegations 'offensive'
- Tehran hails new chapter of cooperation with IAEA as UN agency stresses neutral approach towards Iran
- Police in Wisconsin shoot Black man in back multiple times, sparking protests - Updates
- Reports of gunfire & explosions as IDF launches flares in response to 'security incident' at Lebanese border - videos
- Lincoln Project ad depicts 175,000 caskets as 'Trump's wall'
- Netanyahu vs Gantz: Gaza escalation as reflection of Israel's political rivalry
- 'In Fauci We Trust'? C.S. Lewis foresaw scientific authoritarianism
- Hamas: Gaza will not 'remain silent' as Israel escalates siege
- Poisoning protest leader Navalny 'would not benefit' Moscow, says Russian FM, labels Western allegations 'offensive'
- Tehran hails new chapter of cooperation with IAEA as UN agency stresses neutral approach towards Iran
- Businesses abandoning Portland due to 'lawlessness endorsed by mayor'
- Is there a Democrat plot to appoint Pelosi president? Not as far-fetched as it sounds
- Trends are running in Trump's favor as presidential race tightens
- Facebook blocks group critical of Thai monarchy amid government pressure
- France's coronavirus advisor 'fears second wave' in November, Marseille tightens lockdown restrictions
- Iran, IAEA strike deal on nuclear inspectors' access to sites, JCPOA group reject US calls for sanctions 'snap back'
- Norway plans to drill for oil in untouched Arctic areas
- 'I don't want people to die': Ukrainian President Zelensky warns Belarus not to repeat Kiev's Maidan
- He did it again? Joe Biden accused of plagiarizing late Canadian politician Jack Layton in DNC speech
- China firm over detention of 2 Canadians after foreign ministers meet
- It's unrealistic to speculate that the Kremlin wanted to kill Navalny
- Payouts for Iraqi's abused by British troops 'too many to count'- UK government
- The Abyss of Disinformation Gazes Into Its Creators
- French horse owner surprises animal attackers in the night
- DOJ asks for COVID-19 data from Gov. Whitmer in response to nursing homes
- German doctors on COVID-19: "We have a lot of evidence that it's a fake story all over the world"
- At least two killed, one injured in shooting on third night of rioting in Kenosha, Wisconsin - UPDATE: Suspect arrested and charged
- Anti-Trump Twitter unwokes itself to go after Melania for being an immigrant and a woman following RNC speech
- Indiana teachers shot by plastic pellets during training drill sue sheriff's department
- Police in Wisconsin shoot Black man in back multiple times, sparking protests - Updates
- Treasury imposes sanctions on Chinese national over fentanyl trafficking
- Money for 'dead souls': Echoing the Gogol-era, Russia's pension fund pays out billions of rubles to deceased citizens every year
- Al Gore isn't sure Trump would concede election to Biden, because orange man bad
- 'You proved his point': Fake news CNN analyst mocked for calling Nick Sandmann 'snot nosed' & 'entitled' after he rips media bias at RNC
- Doves not in style? CNN & Fox cut Rand Paul's anti-war speech at RNC as he calls out Biden for backing wars in M. East, Serbia
- BLM mob forces DC restaurant patrons to raise fists in 'black power' salute
- Ibram X. Kendi's 'anti-racist' constitutional amendment would lead to racial discrimination on a massive scale
- 'You're shameful': Donna Brazile scolds Tammy Bruce while Brian Kilmeade struggles to maintain control
- Best of the Web: The pressing dangers of technocracy
- China's ninth consecutive day with no locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, life returning to normal
- 22 civilians killed by Western backed GNA mercenaries in Libya during protests over living standards
- Kenosha rioters defy curfew for 2nd night burning cars, stores, target Portland's police HQ - National Guard brought in
- Eight in 10 poorer UK families feel worse off since lockdown, selling possessions to make ends meet
- Ancient Egypt's pet monkeys were imported from India
- 24,000 year old mammoth ivory carving reveals sophisticated ancient technology of craftsmen
- 3,800-year-old wall reliefs symbolizing famine caused by climate change unearthed in Peru
- CIA vs the Kennedys
- 'The mystery is over': Researchers say they know what happened to 'Lost Colony'
- New x-ray imaging reveals what's inside Egyptian animal mummies
- Mystery of Saudi Arabia's stone monuments deepens
- 15,000 year old engraved stones found on Jersey are oldest evidence of art in British Isles
- 5,000 year old water pipeline system discovered in Iran
- Norwegian man stumbles upon 'unique' early Viking sword: 'Thought it was scrap metal'
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Civilization timelines are off
- How MI6 and CIA recruited army generals and bribed politicians in preparation for 1953 Coup in Iran
- Israel's secret plan to ship 60,000 Palestinians to Latin American dictatorship revealed in declassified documents
- 4,500-year-old 'woodhenge' discovered in Portugal
- World's oldest camp bedding found in South African cave - thought to be 200,000 years old
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Follow the Leader - Étienne de La Boétie's Politics of Obedience
- Best of the Web: The Only Foreign Interference America Should Worry About is British: Rhodes Scholar Talbott's Hand Revealed in Russia Gate
- Oldest human cremation discovered in the Near East
- Europe's earliest bone tools found at Britain's Boxgrove "Horse Butchery Site"
- Humans have been making poison arrows for over 70,000 years
- Do mystery odors in Japan predict an upcoming earthquake?
- Fifty new planets confirmed in machine learning first
- Russian scientists invent efficient method to synthesise superhard materials
- Inexplicable spiral nightglow spotted on Mars, Solar Minimum conditions in effect
- Earth seems to be traveling through the debris of ancient supernovae
- Three near fly-by asteroids expected this week, only spotted this month - NASA
- Gut has a viral 'fingerprint' unique to each human
- A mysterious radio burst that keeps repeating just woke up, right on schedule
- The siamese twins of Technocracy and Transhumanism
- 'Electric mud' teems with new, mysterious bacteria that may rewrite textbooks
- Small black hole is stripping and rhythmically lighting up its binary star, and scientists don't know how
- Magnetic 'rivers' feed young stars
- 'New phase of matter': First ever observation of 'time crystals' interacting
- Rogue planets that float in space without orbiting a sun could outnumber the stars
- Newly-detected asteroid put on Risk List as calculations predict it could hit Earth
- New scientific study finds we could be entering the next Grand Solar Minimum
- Mitochondria: One of the keys to anxiety and mental health?
- Flashback Best of the Web: Active presidential level national near-earth object preparedness strategy and action plan revealed
- Humans are hardwired to work together
- Machine-learning model finds SARS-COV-2 growing more infectious
- Typhoon Bavi makes landfall in North Korea - damages buildings, snaps trees and floods roads
- Dead fin whale and dead juvenile humpback wash ashore in Unalaska, Alaska
- 18 melon-headed whales and 14 dolphins wash ashore on the same day in Mauritius
- Raging wildfires burn out of control in central and northern Argentina
- Category 4 Hurricane Laura makes landfall in Louisiana with 150mph winds
- UK - Worst wheat harvest in decades - Cold & wet
- Hurricane Laura is expected to develop into a 'catastrophic' Category 4 hurricane
- Waterspout filmed off Newfoundland, Canada
- Winter comes in mid-August to Dagestan, Russia as substantial snow falls
- Floods in Afghanistan and Pakistan leave over 100 dead
- Storm Francis: Record-breaking winds and heavy rainfall batter UK
- M6.1 earthquake hits New Britain Region, Papua New Guinea
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Theft of animals for food as global famine begins
- Rare, deep water bottlenose whales seen in the river Clyde, Scotland linked to mystery rise in strandings and sightings
- Canary Islands wildfire forces evacuation of 300 residents
- Summer will not return to Yakutia, Russia this year - temperature falls to -8 C
- Lightning strike kills around 500 sheep in Jumla, Nepal
- Torrential downpour causes severe flooding in Douala, Cameroon
- Floods hit 8 northern provinces of Thailand - 9.4 inches of rain in 24 hours
- Rare Type II Gigantic Jet event recorded over Tropical Storm Laura
- Stunning meteor fireball seen in Missouri, Illinois, Iowa and Michigan
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over Greece
- Amateur skywatcher spots 'huge green' meteor fireball over Union, Oregon
- Loud home-rattling boom heard across west Cornwall, UK
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain on August 22
- Like a full moon: 2nd meteor fireball since July 2 dazzles Japan's skies
- Flashing meteor seen over western Croatia during Perseids
- Kilkenny, Ireland residents baffled by mystery 'loud bang' heard around city
- Very bright meteor fireball illuminates night sky over Shandong, China
- Meteor fireball recorded over Toledo, Spain
- Meteor fireball seen over Prince Edward Island, Canada during Perseid meteor shower
- Loud home-shaking boom in Saranac Lake, New York attributed to sonic boom
- Meteor fireball bursts over UK: 'I have never seen anything so bright'
- Bright meteor fireball blazes over southern Spain
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over Colorado and New Mexico
- Home surveillance camera captures bright meteor fireball over southwestern Illinois
- Meteor fireball flashes over southern Spain
- Bright meteor fireball captured on video over Scottish Highlands
- Mysterious lights spotted over Calgary during thunderstorm likely a meteor
- Meteor fireball streaks over Irkutsk, Russia
- Study of heart attack victims showed most had normal LDLs
- COVID19 - What have we learned?
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Deconstructing the Covid Narrative with Investigative Journalist Rosemary Frei
- 750 million genetically engineered mosquitoes approved for release in Florida Keys
- Some bacteria sacrifice themselves to protect their brethren from antibiotics
- Big Pharma's covid-19 profiteers
- Lies exposed: Center for Science in the Public Interest's (CSPI) organized attack against Mercola
- Lasting immunity seen after mild COVID-19 infection
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Mass Hypnotic Entrancement and Torture in the Covid Lockdown
- You shouldn't believe anything the government says about vaccines and viruses
- Common mutation of coronavirus more infectious but less harmful
- Should you take fever lowering drugs when you're sick?
- Milk from cows fed on grass is greener than soya substitutes, say scientists
- Study to assess whether babies born during lockdown are more likely to develop allergies
- Frontline nurse Erin Marie Olszewski speaks out about lethal Covid protocols
- Russia produces first batch of COVID-19 vaccine, 500 million doses available by January
- Thousands of "flu" cases in Seattle this winter were actually Covid-19
- Best of the Web: Hydroxychloroquine works in high-risk patients, and saying otherwise is dangerous
- SOTT Focus: Facemasks, Lies, Damn Lies, And Public Health Officials: "A Growing Body of Evidence"
- Best of the Web: Still no conclusive evidence justifying mandatory masks
- Massive study suggests dreams are really continuations of reality
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Dark Triad Politics: The Psychology of the Far Left and Alt Right
- What personality traits predict psychopathy and sex drive?
- New guidance on brain death
- Dark Triad traits and entitlement linked to both authoritarian political correctness and white nationalist beliefs
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: First Sight, Polyvagal Theory, and Contemplative Practices
- Best of the Web: John Waters: On escaping viral entrancement
- A mutilation of young lives: How the radical transgender bandwagon is wrecking girls' bodies and destroying their mental health
- New theory of why we dream
- Reading printed books to children more beneficial to child's development than e-books - study
- Young children with pet dogs seen having fewer social interaction problems than other kids
- Blindsight: A strange neurological condition that could help explain consciousness
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Ideal And Value of Beauty
- 'Sweet tooth' cells identified in brain
- SOTT Focus: Stoicism, Materialism and the Search for Divinity
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Father Joseph Azize Interview: Gurdjieff's Legacy and the 'New Work'
- The need to belong, not facts, is what draws people to Black Lives Matter
- Best of the Web: Narcissists, psychopaths, and manipulators are more likely to engage in 'virtuous victim signaling' - study
- How does aging shape our narrative identity?
- Discovering the link between gender identity and peer contagion
- Missing 411? TV producer Terrence Woods vanished while filming on The 'Gold Rush' franchise for Discovery
- Pentagon forming task force to investigate military's UFO encounters
- 'Barbaric' horse killings put French countryside on alert
- "The CIA simulated UFO abductions in Latin America as psychological warfare experiments" says Dr. Jacques Vallée in latest book
- Best of the Web: Investigations task force possible after more cattle mutilations in eastern Oregon
- Missing 411? Teen found alive in woods after going missing for 8 days and is unable to explain what happened
- Exorcist claims possessed woman threw 4 men across room and spoke demonic language
- Cow found mutilated in Eastern Oregon, investigators bewildered
- Evidence suggests UFO whistleblower Bob Lazar was telling the truth all along - world owes him an apology
- Best of the Web: Drip-drip disclosure: Pentagon UFO unit 'to publicly release some findings' after ex-official says 'off-world vehicle' found
- New never before seen pictures of Area 51 revealed
- Flashback: Greek merchant mariner recalls Burmuda Triangle UFO sighting
- 'Templar' crop circle appears in French field
- Mysterious lights spotted flashing in Houston, Texas sky
- US Senate Select Committee report refers to Unidentified Aerial Phenomena
- UK's UFO hotspots named - Reports continue despite government shutting down official agency
- Bright, fast moving orb-like object spotted in the skies of India
- Video of 'orb-like craft' recorded over US space command base
- Haunted house? These people feel they are in isolation with ghosts
- Glowing spheres videoed hovering over Brazil spark UFO theories online
- Approaching asteroid surges to the top of the polls
- Kamala Harris, 'pranked' by Russian comedians posing as Greta Thunberg, 'accepts' hoax kompromat on Trump
- Biden exceeds all expectations by speaking coherently for over 20 minutes!
- Report: Kamala Harris already vetting VP picks
- Strategy! Trump puts himself on all postage stamps, Dems forced to push for abolishing USPS
- Wild boar who stole German nudist's clothes to be culled
- Mother dog jumps into floodwater to save her puppy in China
- Bald eagle attacks government drone, sending it plummeting into Lake Michigan
- Identity Politics: Party of the Poor and Oppressed nominates Old, Rich, White Man and Cop
- The only way to be healthy in 2020
- Biden says he's excited to find out who he picked for VP
- Innovative new process! Plants can be converted into meat by feeding them to cows
- Fauci recommends encasing entire body in bubble wrap to protect against Coronavirus
- Sheep dipping system adopted on trial basis for Irish schoolchildren
- Orcs march on Minas Tirith in mostly peaceful protest
- Riot police unsure if their tear gas worked since libs were already crying
- Man walks down Oxford Street wearing nothing but a face mask
- When racists and wokes actually agree on everything
- Far-right extremist suggests treating people of all races equally
- Vaccine trial #666 successful reports Oxford university
Quote of the Day
For in reason, all government without the consent of the governed is the very definition of slavery.
- Jonathan Swift
Recent Comments
Is Jolie still in the House? Welcome to the 🎹🎹🎹🎹🎹
"The Texas governor, Greg Abbott, and his Louisiana counterpart, John Bel Edwards, had feared the dire predictions were not resonating with the...
This is my summary of what I have seen so it is not 100% accurate, but will give some idea. An organisation called COVAX is coordinating this - it...
In all my years... I have NEVER met anyone who gave a shit about anything Al Gore had to say ... That includes when he was the useless A Hole VP.
American Leftism is baby-dribble. It's all about seeing how many Farley's rusks, dummies, rattles and cuddly toys you can throw out of your pram...
Comment: French police urge vigilance as horse mutilations mount