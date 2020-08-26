© Reuters / Majid Asgaripour



The U.N. nuclear watchdog and Iran said on Wednesday they have reached an agreement on granting the International Atomic Energy Agency's inspectors access to two suspected former secret nuclear sites after a months-long standoff."Iran is voluntarily providing the IAEA with access to the two locations specified by the IAEA," IAEA chief Rafael Grossi and Iran's nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi said in a joint statement. "Dates for the IAEA access and the verification activities have been agreed."