Kanagawa Prefecture, site of Japan's second largest city, Yokohama, and home to 9.2 million people has recently seen numerous reports of unexplained strange smells permeating the air in a coastal region sitting above the epicenter of the devastating 1923 Great Kanto Earthquake.And worryingly, at least one prominent seismologist indicates this could be a precursor of another earthquake.Most recently reported early Friday, the gas-like smell was reported to the local Yokosuka Fire Department multiple times over the course of an hour, although nobody was eventually taken sick because of the smell.However, Japanese seismologist Manabu Takahashi from Ritsumeikan University now fears that the smells could predate a quake in the area; something he has long studied according to reports from Japan.and too close to comfort to the 1923 quake epicenter that left around 140,000 dead across the wider Kanagawa and Kanto plains.More recently, although not in Japanhave occurred in Christchurch, New Zealand a decade ago, and 15 years prior to that in the Kobe area of western Japan prior to the Hanshin Earthquake that left thousands dead.