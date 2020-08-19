© Ice Age Island/PA



They are small, flat and covered in what appear to be chaotic scratches, butunearthed on Jersey, researchers say, could be the earliest evidence of human art in the British Isles.The stones were found at Les Varines, on the island, between 2014 and 2018, and are believed to have been made by a group of hunters about 15,000 years ago.While at first glance the engravings appear to be a haphazard array of marks, experts say a careful analysis has revealedDr Silvia Bello, of the Natural History Museum, in London, who was first author of the research, said: "It is not just a table that they used to cut meat, for example.Writing in the journal Plos One, the team reveal the engraved stones wereThe team say the engravings are the earliest example of artistic expression yet discovered in the British Isles, though Bello saidso "strictly speaking this could have been [in contemporary terms] more French than British"."They were artists, I wouldn't say the best ones, but they were creative," said Bello. In the UK there are cave engravings by Magdalenians at Creswell Crags, Derbyshire -which some have suggested could depict dancing girls - while, although Bello said it is debatable whether the latter is art. Both are thought to date to slightly after the Jersey plaquettes.While Bello said the plaquettes might have been practice pieces, she said it was likely the makers had no interest in the final object. "For us art is something that we put on the wall, it is something that we can admire. For them it is more likely that the act of producing the engraving was the meaningful thing," she said, noting among evidence for this is that the lines were not easy to see and the plaquettes had been broken and discarded.Paul Pettitt, professor of palaeolithic archaeology at Durham University, said the team had made a convincing argument for the engravings being deliberate markings. While the dating of the plaquettes was necessarily imprecise, the objects added to the understanding of what people of the era were doing as they gathered around their campsite fires.Pettitt said: "Based on examples found in large number elsewhere we would expect these [marks] to be most likely depictions of the large herbivores such as wild cattle, deer and mammoths, which formed the prey of the Magdalenians, perhaps less likely to be human faces, and possibly doodling as individuals relaxed by firelight. Art in our modern sense it is not - but it is visual culture, however fleeting and however vague."