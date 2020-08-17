© PA Fedor Shidlovsky/Cell Press



Coincide

Declines

We found that, after an increase in population size at the start of a cold period some 29,000 years ago

While the arrival of humans has been proposed as a potential cause of extinction, evidence on this is limited.Historic climate change rather than overhunting may have caused the woolly rhinoceros to become extinct around 14,000 years ago, scientists have said.The giant herbivorous creatures are thought to have roamed northern Asia and Europe during the ice ages around 350,000 years ago and genetic analysis suggests they were well adapted to living in colder climates.While the arrival of humans has been proposed as a potential cause of extinction, evidence on this is limited.So a team ofThe findings, published in the journal Current Biology, showed the megaherbivores'Senior study author Love Dalen, a professor of evolutionary genetics at the Centre for Palaeogenetics, a joint venture between Stockholm University and the Swedish Museum of Natural History, said: "It was initially thought that humans appeared in north-eastern Siberia 14,000 or 15,000 years ago, around when the woolly rhinoceros went extinct."But recently there have been several discoveries of much older human occupation sites, the most famous of which is around 30,000 years old."So, the decline towards extinction of the woolly rhinoceros doesn't coincide so much with the first appearance of humans in the region.The researchers looked at the genome, or genetic material, of the creatures to get a picture of whether there was increased in-breeding or reduced genetic diversity - key indicators of ancient population declines among mammals.Co-first author Nicolas Dussex, a post-doctoral researcher at the Centre for Palaeogenetics, said: "We examined changes in population size and estimated in-breeding.The researchers said this stability "lasted until well after humans began living in Siberia, contrasting the declines that would be expected if the woolly rhinos went extinct due to hunting".Co-first author Edana Lord, a PhD student at the Centre for Palaeogenetics, said:As part of their DNA analysis,Based on their findings, the scientists believe this species, which was particularly suited to the frigid north-east Siberian climate,Ms Lord said: "We're coming away from the idea of humans taking over everything as soon as they come into an environment, and instead elucidating the role of climate in megafaunal extinctions."Although we can't rule out human involvement, we suggest that the woolly rhinoceros' extinction was more likely related to climate."