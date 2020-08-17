"Specialization, fragmentation, drug-orientation and profit-seeking help make American medical care the most expensive in the world, but not the safest or most effective," Dr. Neil A. Holtzman wrote. "The lessons from Barbara's death should be put in the perspective of the millions who cannot afford even basic services in our expensive system and suffer as a result."

"I did go into this profession to help people ... [but] it did not take me long to realize that we're literally just pumping our patients full of medications. Most of my job was morning meds, afternoon meds, night meds ... [and] tests.



I've always had a passion for more of a natural approach to health and it was devastating to me to realize that I wasn't really helping these patients, I was contributing to the problem," Olszewski says.



"I always had that mindset as a nurse: How can I get these patients to look through these meds and talk to the doctors and advocate for them to get them off of all this?



I would hit a lot of roadblocks and so I ended up going to work at a private practice where doctors were more concerned about not so much profit, but the people. I always continued along those lines. Fast forward to this year, we were essentially laid off from our jobs.



In Florida, we did it right. We didn't ban any of the alternative treatments. They left it up to individual hospitals to make up their own minds, so that's why we were very successful, whereas New York was not."

Medical Negligence Was the Norm

"Why weren't they utilizing their resources, complaining that they didn't have enough help when [there were] ... 1,000, 2,000 nurses sitting around in New York waiting for an assignment? That was very confusing to me. If indeed this was essentially a war zone, people are literally dying left and right, why aren't they utilizing us?



I finally did get an assignment and they put me at Elmhurst Hospital ... I got there and literally it took me one shift — 12 hours — to realize that this is absolute chaos, and not because we didn't have enough staff.



We were well staffed. It was because nobody cared. I literally felt like I was living in the twilight zone. And, just knowing what I know about our system anyway on a good day, this was just absolute negligence."

"That's exactly right. On top of that, they created a liability-free environment. So now you have a liability-free environment where everybody knows that no matter what they do, they're not going to get in trouble for it. We have no family around putting us in check ...



You've got doctors and nurses that, at that point, just didn't care because everybody was going to die anyway so what's the point? And then you have everybody on a ventilator. So, these patients can't even speak for themselves. They're at the hands of whoever is taking care of them.



How do you sit by and allow this to happen? I don't know how so many people knowingly knew this was going on and just chose to remain quiet. It's just really sad."

Routine Ventilation Was a Death Sentence

Like I said, it didn't take me more than a shift to realize what was going on. I got back to my hotel room and just broke down in tears ... I couldn't even believe it. I have a lot of nurse friends and I asked them to hop on a Zoom call with me and I just let it all out.



One of them is a nurse practitioner, and she ended up kind of being my proxy. She did a live video and it went pretty viral ... She got gaslighted by everybody. She had death threats. Everyone said she was making it up.



So, I had contacted an attorney after a few days of seeing what was going on with her, just trying to get my message out. And I'm like, 'Listen. No one's going to believe what's happening here because they don't believe her ... The only way the public is ever going to be able to take this seriously and believe what I'm saying ... is with actual video.'



I had already tried to go up the chain of command and everybody would just tell you, 'Just be quiet or you're gone.' You were considered a troublemaker if you tried to advocate for your patients, and you were pretty much shunned ... There were nurses sent home prior to me getting there, for doing the same things ...



Ethics essentially just went out the window. My attorney actually ended up getting me a pair of spy glasses in order to videotape and they fit in with the rest of the PPE so it was never really questioned ...



It was pretty terrifying, but at the same time I'm going in there, looking at my patients like, 'You know what? You guys deserve justice. This should have never happened, and I hope history never repeats itself ever again.' That was the mission.



People need to know the truth and those that thought this was OK need to be held accountable for these actions. In our profession, we're supposed to be there for the patients. We're supposed to act with integrity and compassion and none of that was happening.

Nurses Fired for Protecting Patients

"I actually recorded a lot of those conversations too just because I didn't want people to think it was just me," she says. "Really, everybody thought 'This is not OK.' But everybody was afraid to say something ... There are a lot of upset people and they try to hurt you and silence you in any way that they can."

Medical Experimentation by Residents Killed Patients

We couldn't even leave our patient's room because [the residents] would come in and dial the ventilators, they'd mess with our drips. We had to lock our pumps because they would just come in and change it. That's unheard of on a normal day. Physicians never touch our pumps or ventilators without letting us know.

A lot of ego, a lot of, 'They're going to die anyway so we just want to experiment and see what works and what doesn't.' There were a lot of errors being made and unnecessarily causing a lot of death. And I can't explain it. Like I said, [you had a] liability-free environment ... [and] these residents weren't being monitored by the attending doctors ...

Lack of Segregation Led to Unnecessary Deaths

COVID-Negative Patients Placed on Ventilation

They ended up giving him a lot of different psych drugs which, ultimately, just kept that blood sugar going up and up. And, instead of treating that, they ventilated him.



They put him on our COVID ICU floor, which is unheard of. And he's anxious, so they have him tied down to the bed in restraints, which makes anybody even more anxious. You can't have any family in there, there's a bunch of nurses telling you to be quiet. Anyone's going to fight in that type of situation. You're terrified to be there in the first place ...



I was in there just trying to hold his hand, talk to him, calm him down, and one of the residents comes in saying 'If you don't calm down, we're going to have to put a tube down you to help you breathe.' I was just like, 'What are you doing? He doesn't need that.' Within five minutes of my leaving for the end of my shift, he was on a ventilator. That right there, that's just negligence.

New York Had Adequate Resources That Went Unused

They essentially turned Elmhurst into an all-COVID hospital ... If they were going to admit somebody, they were either COVID positive or they were awaiting their test results. So, they would be admitted as 'COVID rule-out' and the hospital would still get the kickback. It was $13,000 to admit a patient to the floor.



Some of these people, like the one that was unnecessarily vented, he could have gone to the Navy ship Comfort, knowing he was negative for COVID-19. They knew that. But they still admitted him, got the $13,000 and then ventilated him for another $39,000. This was happening consistently.



There's no reason these patients had to be packed in like sardines when we had external resources that weren't being utilized. So why? ... Maybe it was the financial incentive ... That's just people just not caring and putting profit over these patients.

Death Rate Plummeted Once Treatment Protocols Were Exposed

"I personally think that this has had an impact on the deaths in New York because after that video went out and they were outed on their treatment protocols, the death rate plummeted," Olszewski says.



I think they're a lot more cautious about who they're admitting to these hospitals and how many people are being put on the ventilators [now]. In early April when I got there, I questioned a doctor that I also recorded and he admitted that not one patient had been successfully extubated.



So, by the time I got there, every single patient on a ventilator died. And they refused to try any alternative treatments even though we know a lot of alternative treatments existed. Their excuse was that they didn't work. And my question was, 'Listen, if you know the ventilators aren't working, then why not try [the alternatives]?'"

Government Should Not Interfere in Medical Decisions

"I think every patient has a right to try multiple different alternatives," Olszewski says. "High-dose IV vitamin C [has also] successfully treated patients in Asia and some people in New York when [the pandemic] first started. Why are these alternative treatments being frowned upon?



Has this caused even more deaths? Honestly, government shouldn't ever get involved in the doctor-patient relationship. People should be able to have a choice and the freedom to be able to have these alternative treatments available to them if they can save their life.



Autonomy and patient rights are just gone ... Patients deserve to be treated like humans, and politics and profit should never be placed above human life, ever."

"There are some clauses in that order that gross negligence is liable," Olszewski says. "Families are coming forward and many of them are very upset, so maybe, hopefully, there will be a federal investigation and there will be accountability for these actions. I feel there should be."



