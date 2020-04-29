Society's Child
Almost 90% of COVID-19 patients at New York's largest hospital system have died after being placed on ventilators
NY Post
Thu, 23 Apr 2020 16:59 UTC
Overall, 88 percent of the patients treated at Northwell Health died after receiving mechanical ventilation, Dr. Safiya Richardson at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research and her colleagues found.
Of the 2,634 patients whose outcomes were known, 14 percent were treated in the intensive care unit, 12 percent were placed on ventilators and 3 percent received kidney replacement therapy, the study said.
Twenty-one percent of the total group died, according to the findings, which were was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.
The researchers studied the electronic health records of 5,700 patients with coronavirus disease hospitalized at Northwell Health, whose network includes Lenox Hill on the Upper East Side, LIJ in Forest Hills and New Hyde Park, and the Staten Island University medical facilities.
The findings supported doctors' conclusions that people who become severely ill with COVID-19 frequently have underlying medical issues.
More than half, or 57 percent, had high blood pressure, 41 percent were obese and 34 percent suffered from diabetes, according to the study.
"Of the patients who died, those with diabetes were more likely to have received invasive mechanical ventilation or care in the ICU compared with those who did not have diabetes," the researchers wrote.
The study also confirmed that men are more likely to die of the disease than women.
During triage, about a third of all the patients, or 1,734, had a fever, about 17 percent had a high respiratory rate and just under 30 percent needed supplemental oxygen.
On average, the patients were discharged after four days.
"This study reported mortality rates only for patients with definite outcomes (discharge or death), and a longer-term study may find different mortality rates as different segments of the population are infected," the researchers wrote.
The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research is the research arm of Northwell Health.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Shameful: The Great Gatsby and Catch-22 among classic books banned from Alaska classrooms
- Almost 90% of COVID-19 patients at New York's largest hospital system have died after being placed on ventilators
- Barcelona police catch 'serial killer' suspect after 3 homeless people found viciously beaten to death
- GOP Sen. Hawley asks DOJ to open a criminal investigation into Amazon
- US unemployment may be as high as 40 MILLION - national poll
- 'Let State Police come down here': New Mexico mayor defies governor to reopen his city; governor threatens action
- Illinois judge rules against Gov. Pritzker's stay-at-home order in suit brought by GOP lawmaker
- N. Korea Unification Minister rejects reports of Kim Jong-un's illness as 'fake news,' 'infodemic'
- Are Canadians divided on mandatory vaccinations for Covid-19?
- California cop thrashes, punches 14-year-old boy over alleged marijuana use
- Over 700 Iranians have died from drinking methanol as quack Covid-19 'cure'
- Spanish official apologizes for trying to disinfect beach with bleach
- 'Risk of economy falling apart': France's PM details plan to 'ease' lockdown
- Early winter wonderland in Lesotho, South Africa
- Avalanche kills skier near Crested Butte, Colorado
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Foods disappearing one by one
- Huge sinkhole found in Melbourne, Australia
- Magnier: The US demands China, al-Hashd and Iran, out of Iraq, or else
- Record cold and heavy rain to sweep across south-east Australia
- Thousands of seabirds wash up on north-east beaches of Scotland
- N. Korea Unification Minister rejects reports of Kim Jong-un's illness as 'fake news,' 'infodemic'
- 'Risk of economy falling apart': France's PM details plan to 'ease' lockdown
- Magnier: The US demands China, al-Hashd and Iran, out of Iraq, or else
- Ehret: Might the current global crisis revive the Wallace/FDR grand design for Russia-China-US cooperation?
- Flashback: Bill Gates and Richard Branson are betting lab-grown meat might be the food of the future
- Trump to sign executive order to keep meat processing plants open
- The Gates Foundation and the war on cash: "Financial inclusion" in an age of neoliberalism
- Is Trump using the US Military for regime change in Venezuela?
- Former US Attorney Joe diGenova on Durham investigation: "This is a big deal. He's actually investigating the greatest crime in American history"
- "Another hoax": Kremlin dismisses reports of poisoning plot against Czech officials who tore down Konev monument
- Saudi Arabia scraps death penalty for minors, flogging in bid to 'modernize' penal code
- Orwellian 'memory hole' in action? Stealth removal of CNN clip supporting Biden sex assault claim proves MSM's double standards
- Best of the Web: Medical Martial Law: UK to send military units to 'COVID-19 outbreaks' for 'contact tracing & mass testing'... for next FOUR YEARS
- WSJ: By refusing to release Russian transcripts, 'what doesn't Schiff want America to see?'
- Yemen's health system has been wrecked by war, but Britain is still helping the Saudis bomb it - even during the Covid-19 pandemic
- Tokyo Olympics to be cancelled altogether 'if COVID-19 vaccine not found soon'
- Covid-19 and The Red Dawn Emails: Neocon ideologues came up with the idea to put entire population under house arrest
- Israel: Preparations for Annexation of West Bank after successfully eliminating Corbyn
- Best of the Web: Silencing dissent: Ex-UK diplomat and activist Craig Murray indicted for blog posts in Kafkaesque case
- Libyan leader Haftar dismisses UN unity pact, vows to form own govt
- Shameful: The Great Gatsby and Catch-22 among classic books banned from Alaska classrooms
- Almost 90% of COVID-19 patients at New York's largest hospital system have died after being placed on ventilators
- Barcelona police catch 'serial killer' suspect after 3 homeless people found viciously beaten to death
- GOP Sen. Hawley asks DOJ to open a criminal investigation into Amazon
- US unemployment may be as high as 40 MILLION - national poll
- 'Let State Police come down here': New Mexico mayor defies governor to reopen his city; governor threatens action
- Illinois judge rules against Gov. Pritzker's stay-at-home order in suit brought by GOP lawmaker
- Are Canadians divided on mandatory vaccinations for Covid-19?
- California cop thrashes, punches 14-year-old boy over alleged marijuana use
- Over 700 Iranians have died from drinking methanol as quack Covid-19 'cure'
- Spanish official apologizes for trying to disinfect beach with bleach
- Best of the Web: Critical questions for Dr. Shiva about his attempts to splinter the health freedom movement
- Life after COVID: A look at the new economy
- Operation COVID-19: Testing the degree of "people's submission" and activating our "paranoia switches"
- Israeli settlers exploit coronavirus to take over West Bank land with military backing: Violent attacks spike in April
- Mnuchin says companies that take $2 million-plus loan from small businesses program will face audit
- 40 civilians killed in car bomb attack in Syria's Afrin - Turkish Defence Ministry
- 'Possible terrorism': Car rams French motorcycle police, seriously injuring two officers, suspect arrested
- America's super-rich see their wealth rise by $282 Billion in three weeks of lockdown
- Best of the Web: Riots break out in Lebanon as currency crashes - Lockdown failing as citizens torch banks, army vehicles
- America's real historical enemy is not Russia, but England
- Pompeii's recycling centres
- 100 million years ago, the Sahara was the most dangerous place
- Hidden geometric pattern found at Göbekli Tepe
- Unique conical prehistoric carved rocks discovered in southern Iran
- Siberian and Mongolian petroglyphs separated by 7,000 years show stylistic similarities
- In coronavirus we trust: Secret history of the US government's human 'medical' experiments
- Practice of human heart sacrifice in Mesoamerica revealed in new study
- Ireland's high crosses: Medieval religion, art and engineering
- Secrets of ancient British chieftan and shaman revealed by unearthed burial
- New shipwrecks found near Cyprus point to unknown medieval trade route
- 'First ever' evidence of death by meteorite recorded in Iraq in 1888, archive digitization reveals
- Diet of Baltic hunter-gatherers 6500 years ago revealed through pottery analysis
- In remembrance: Israel's Qana massacres in Lebanon
- Best of the Web: The U.S. government's secret history of grisly experiments
- How the Red Army's spies found Hitler's remains
- Pirates once swashbuckled across the ancient Mediterranean
- Ancient stone balls used by early humans may have been ideal tool to extract bone marrow
- Why the WHO faked a pandemic over Swine Flu in 2009 - Revealing Forbes op-ed
- "Spectacular" artefacts found as Norway mountain pass ice-patch melts
- Flash! Journal prints "intelligent design"! But...
- Ozone hole over the Arctic has closed
- Thermal imaging cameras could play 'critical role' in reopening US economy
- New data suggest a fundamental constant of physics isn't the same across the universe
- Web of psychological cues may tempt people to reveal more online
- Smart contact lens allows diabetics to monitor their glucose levels through liquid in their eye
- NASA reports two more asteroids making Earth fly-by in May
- Azithromycin (hydroxy-chloroquine's sidekick) is apparently far more than an antibiotic
- YouTube and Twitter censor pharma company researching UV light treatment for Chinese virus
- Italian scientists detect coronavirus in particles of air pollution
- Scientists find squids possess astonishing super-powers
- Flashback Best of the Web: The new eugenics? Bill Gates promotes unregulated development of 'Gene Drive' gene editing that has "alarming potential to go awry"
- 19 'Centaurs' beyond Jupiter may be from another star system
- The striking 'mirror' spiders of Australia
- Israeli researchers brag of having found a way to STEAL computer data by listening to fan vibrations
- Star somehow survives close encounter with BLACK HOLE, but faces a TRILLION YEARS on death row
- Evolution News' 'Long Story Short' video debuts delightful whale of a webinar
- Researchers develop nanohybrid vehicle to optimally deliver drugs into the human body
- Hundreds of people volunteer to be infected with coronavirus
- Scientists cut peer review corners as demand for COVID-19 information grows
- Early winter wonderland in Lesotho, South Africa
- Avalanche kills skier near Crested Butte, Colorado
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Foods disappearing one by one
- Huge sinkhole found in Melbourne, Australia
- Record cold and heavy rain to sweep across south-east Australia
- Thousands of seabirds wash up on north-east beaches of Scotland
- A springtime winter wonderland blankets New York, New England as calendar nears May - up to 14 inches of snow recorded
- Flooding strikes Najran, Saudi Arabia
- Hailstorm pummels Bossier and Benton, Louisiana - baseball size hail reported
- At least 4 people killed by flash floods in Dire Dawa, Ethiopia - neighbouring Somalia also hit
- Heavy rainfall causes deadly landslide in Cauca, Colombia - at least 3 killed
- Floods force mandatory evacuations in parts of Fort McMurray, Canada
- Klyuchevskaya Sopka, the tallest volcano in Eurasia ERUPTS in Russia's Far East, spews ash 7,000m into the skies
- Massive sandstorms hit Iran
- Rain, hailstorm destroys wheat, tobacco and vegetable crops in Swabi, Pakistan
- Lightning bolt kills 3 youths, injures 3 others in Odisha, India
- Hundreds of birds found dead on cruise ship open decks
- Yemen is hit by once-in-a generation floods; tens of thousands of families lose everything
- Strange sounds heard in the skies of Drogheda, Ireland (again)
- Strange 'metallic' noise heard in Albacete, Spain
- Meteor flashes across French Antilles in the Caribbean
- Bright meteor fireball illuminates night sky over Leeward Islands
- Huge meteor fireball observed over Brazil
- Meteor smoke captured on video over Slovakia
- Bright fireball caused by meteor explodes, fragments over northwestern US
- News photographer captures video of meteor fireball streaking through Texas sky
- Investigators confirm meteorite discovery in El Empalme, Ecuador
- Bizarre fireball spotted over Hull, UK last night likely a meteor
- Mysterious 'boom' rattles windows, startles wildlife in the Midlands, Ireland
- Meteor fireball? Mystery burning object leaves smoky trail for 20 minutes over Cambridgeshire, UK
- Bright meteor fireball explodes over Peru
- SOTT Focus: The Seven Destructive Earth Passes of Comet Venus
- Meteor fireball lights up Brunei, Borneo sky
- Meteor fireball streaks across Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas
- Daytime meteor fireball blazes over Central Europe
- Hundreds report bright meteor fireball blazing over Netherlands
- Another large green meteor fireball lights up Florida night sky
- Best of the Web: Massive explosion leaves giant crater in Akure, Nigeria, dozens of buildings damaged - UPDATE: Expert suspects METEOR IMPACT
- Scientist claims massive crater in Akure, Nigeria caused by METEOR IMPACT
- Meteor fireball lit up the night skies over several US states
- Soil in wounds can help stem deadly bleeding
- Further research indicates obesity and type 2 diabetes are COVID-19 risk factors
- Flashback Best of the Web: Smoke, Lies And The Nanny State
- Stop shaming people for going outside. The risks are generally low, and the benefits are endless
- Can HDL cholesterol over 60 protect you from coronavirus?
- Possible 'coronavirus-related' condition emerging in UK children
- Quarantine - Is it worth it?
- UK's weekly death toll during Covid-19 is high - but it's been worse in the past and we didn't shut down the economy then
- Pentagon study: Flu shot raises risk of coronavirus by 36% (and other supporting studies)
- Best of the Web: COVID-19 Hoax Pandemic: Doctors on front-line in California explain why lockdowns are unnecessary: "Millions of cases, tiny number of deaths"
- SOTT Focus: Smoke Fags, Save Lives: The Remarkable Discovery That Smokers Are Far Less Likely to Contract COVID-19
- Cuomo loses big in court, medical exemption to vaccination strengthened in NY
- Flashback Best of the Web: Bill Gates estimates coming pandemic could kill 30 million in 6 months - says we should prepare as if for war
- SOTT Focus: 90 Days of Madness: Official Numbers Prove COVID-19 is STILL Benign
- Media mocks Trump for suggesting light treatment for COVID-19 patients, yet bio-tech firm is using UV light treatment to kill the virus
- DHS study reveals solar light and humidity reduces the half life of Covid-19 from 18 hours to 2 minutes
- Chinese official says last severe case of Covid-19 recovers in Wuhan
- Best of the Web: Millions infected? NY Gov. Cuomo claims antibody tests suggest Covid-19 is 'less fatal than previously thought'
- Best of the Web: French researchers to give nicotine patches to coronavirus patients, frontline workers after low infection rates found among smokers
- Coronavirus Lies: Babies And Children Are NOT 'Dying From COVID-19'
- Experimenting with Homeschooling offers an opportunity to cultivate the virtues of independence & original thinking
- Time management: 6 techniques from the Stoic philosopher Seneca
- Anger is temporary madness: A Stoic guide to anger management
- How to turn yourself into a Super-Learner
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Why We Need Leisure, or What To Do When You Have Nothing To Do
- Coronavirus hysteria is giving people vivid dreams - here's why
- Origins of language pathway in brain date back 25 million years
- Charles Eisenstein: The Coronation
- 14 Ways to improve mental health during the world's biggest psychological experiment
- What I learned from Kahneman's "Thinking Fast and Slow"
- Can loved ones in a coma hear us?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with Joseph Azize Pt. 2: The Usefulness of Gurdjieff's Teachings For Our Times
- Welcome these hard times like a Stoic
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with Joseph Azize Pt. 1: Gurdjieff, Mysticism, Exercises
- Best of the Web: Memento mori, or love in the age of corona
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Hidden Psychological Depth of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith
- People are now stocking Little Free Libraries with toilet paper and food for neighbors in need
- Musical scales are a prehistoric gift to the modern world
- Science review confirms yoga benefits your brain
- Free won't? How Libet's free will research is misrepresented
- Best of the Web: Slow-motion alien disclosure continues: Pentagon confirms 3 UFO videos it leaked years ago are 'legit'
- Missing 411? Campsite with well-equipped vehicle found belonging to missing couple in Australian brush country
- Daylight UFO sighting caught on video in Siberia
- An alien invasion next?
- 'Ezekiel's Wheel' UFO 'bigger than Earth' spotted by viewers of NASA observation mission - UPDATE: It's just a reflection of Venus
- NASA officials 'baffled' after cameras catch UFO pacing ISS for over 20 minutes
- California couple missing for 8 days found alive, police call it 'a miracle'
- Best of the Web: Cosmic phenomenon? Strange waves pulse through cloud in skies over northwestern Syria
- Third Navy crew saw 2004 Nimitz UFO 'forming in front if them' - but were 'ordered to stay quiet'
- Two ring-shaped clouds appear above Russian city, then 'multiply' - UPDATE
- Inside Skinwalker Ranch, a paranormal hotbed of UFO research
- UFO filmed in skies over Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano seconds after eruption
- UK's RAF will unseal entire UFO archives, records to go online 'within first quarter of 2020'
- Proposed Scottish fish farm rejected - after campaigners warn fishermen could be lured to their deaths by fairies
- UFOpen for business: Britain's Royal Air Force to declassify X-Files kept in secret for years
- Canada's Nessie makes another appearance? Footage appears to capture legendary lake monster Ogopogo
- Ominous black ring-shaped 'evil-cloud' looming over Pakistan bewilders residents
- Top-Secret UFO files could 'gravely damage' US national security if released, Navy says
- Missing 411? Woman mysteriously leaves hotel room in middle of night, body found in lake days later
- Mysterious drone swarms appear nightly in US Midwest - no federal agency has an explanation
- Trump says drink lots of water, lamestream media reports he told everyone to drown themselves
- Latest CDC computer model predicts between 0 and 12.6 billion new COVID-19 deaths by summer
- Covid-19 only killing men and women? What about the other 57 genders?
- Trump declares lockdown to be lifted for everyone except Hollyweird celebrities
- New York mayor unveils new social distancing program - snitches get rewards
- Getting too comfy: Maryland police warn residents to wear pants to check mailbox
- Liberal treated with Hydroxychloroquine hopes to still die of COVID-19 to prove Trump's an idiot
- President Xi impressed by Michigan governor's totalitarian policies
- Vicious tyrant Trump wants to allow people to leave their homes
- Observations of an anonymous UPS driver: "Customers I've seen since the 'Rona"
- 'Biden has touched us all' says Obama
- Roman authorities investigate Jesus for violating stay-in-tomb order
- Coronavirus vaccine delayed until scientist can figure out how to make it cause autism
- Foul-mouthed JESUS arrested in Moscow for violating self-isolation rules, becomes instant meme fodder online
- Freedom From Religion Foundation opposes teaching evolution in public schools
- Astrophysicist gets magnets stuck up nose while inventing coronavirus device
- Panicked teachers urge school re-openings before students learn to think for themselves
- Satire? Britain's new Housing Minister, Liberty Snuff, addresses the nation
- Toilet paper crisis solved as government prints trillions of fresh, soft US dollar bills
- Washington accidentally shuts itself down with ban on non-essential businesses
Quote of the Day
Put on the whole armor of God, that you may be able to stand against the schemes of the devil.
For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.
...stand therefore with truth and righteousness, peace and faith, salvation and the word of God.
Recent Comments
From Jim Stone/HenryMakow The 2012 British Olympics was predictive programming for the CV. Full of Illuminati satanic symbolism. Dancing nurses,...
Hell yes they are. Families are split and friendships are ended, such is the scale of the problem with mandatory ANYTHING. Canada does not have an...
Henry Wallace was stitched up by the Dems,... deja vu...[Link]
And it the true spirit of Mao... you must double down on failed policies once your ineptitude is revealed to a few... Part of the big lie concept.
I cant believe I lived in that state for so long...it seemed normal while I was there...until I left...