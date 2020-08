© Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images/Town & Country



Hunter Biden settled a $450,000 tax debt within six days last month, despite recently claiming he was too broke to pay child support, according to a new report, raising further questions about his financial dealings.The son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was slapped with thethe Washington Free Beacon reported Monday A spokesman for the Office of the Chief Financial Officer in DC confirmed that the younger Biden, 50, was released on July 15 after the "tax issue was resolved."It's unclear how the potential first son was able to pay off the nearly half-million-dollar debt so quickly, butBefore the pandemic, Senate Republicans had been preparing to investigate Hunter Biden's job on the board of notoriously corrupt Ukrainian gas company Burisma Holdings, for which he was paid $50,000 a month despite having no experience in the energy sector.At the time, his father was vice president and in charge of US policy toward Ukraine. Both Bidens have denied doing anything improper.Hunter Biden's financial woes were made public last year when"I attest that I am unemployed and have had no monthly income since May 2019," the former lobbyist wrote in a November 2019 affidavit before settling with the woman out of court in March.from his divorce with his ex-wife, who accused him of blowing their money on hookers, strip clubs and drugs Biden became a father for the fifth time in March when his second wife, Melissa Cohen, gave birth amid the coronavirus pandemic . He married Cohen just weeks after splitting from Hallie Biden , the widow of his late brother, Beau.The couple continue to be spotted driving a Porsche Panamera , which retails at $129,000, and Biden purchased a $2.5 million home in Hollywood Hills last June.