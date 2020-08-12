Roughly 5 percent of residents — or about 420,000 people — left the city between March 1 and May 1. In the city's very wealthiest blocks, in neighborhoods like the Upper East Side, the West Village, SoHo and Brooklyn Heights, residential population decreased by 40 percent or more, while the rest of the city saw comparably modest changes.

A single percent of New York's population pays half of the state's taxes, he said, "and they're the most mobile people on the globe."



"I literally talk to people all day long, who are now in their Hamptons house, who also lived here, or in their Hudson Valley house or in their Connecticut weekend house," Cuomo continued. "They're not coming back right now. And you know what else they're thinking, if I stay there, they pay a lower income tax because they don't pay the New York City surcharge. So, that would be a bad place if we had to go there."

Mayor de Blasio couldn't care less if wealthy people leave the city for good because of the coronavirus pandemic, telling reporters on Friday that he won't bend over backward for the one percent to return to NYC.



In a briefing from City Hall, de Blasio for a second day in a row sneered at Gov. Cuomo's suggestion that the Big Apple's ballooning deficit can only be bridged if rich people who fled at the outset of the pandemic come back and start paying taxes again.

Photos show bags filled with leftover food scraps, cans and bottles piled high on sidewalks or overflowing out of corner litter baskets.



Dead rats have been found among the waste and raccoons have been spotted climbing out of garbage cans.

Meanwhile, crime rates are absolutely skyrocketing

The NYPD recorded 244 shootings in July 2020 versus 88 in July 2019, which is a 177% increase. Shootings rose in July in every borough, police said. Through July 31, the city has experienced a 72% spike in shootings compared to the same time last year — 772 versus 450 in 2019.



Murders in July rose 59% compared to last year with 54 in 2020 versus 34 a year ago. Burglaries were up 31% percent year-over-year. Police said 309 more auto thefts were reported for the month compared to a year earlier.

New York City's wealthiest neighborhood is grappling with a spike in armed robberies, new data reveals.



Manhattan's Upper East Side has seen 27 robberies over the past four weeks - a 286 percent increase when compared to the same period last year, according to the NYPD.

Hundreds of homeless people who have been put up in luxury hotels on Manhattan's Upper West Side by the city as part of its efforts to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks in shelters are terrifying residents by urinating, sleeping and taking drugs in the streets.



In July, it emerged that 139 of the city's iconic hotels - which had been forced closed for months - had agreed to take in homeless people for $175 per person, per night as part of a scheme by the city to try to avoid a breakout of COVID-19 in homeless shelters.

Of greatest concern for parents are the sex offenders — 10 are living at the Belleclaire as of Thursday, the state sex offender registry said. That's just one block from PS 87's playground.

And of those ten, there are four

that actually victimized children

...

There are also four offenders whose victims were children: Ronald Butler, 62, convicted in June 2013 of raping a 16-year-old girl; Eddie Daniel, 59, convicted of abusing a 10-year-old in 2011; Jonathan Evans, 29, convicted of abusing a 6-year-old; and Michael Hughes, 55, convicted of possessing child pornography in 2007.